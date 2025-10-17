Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley earns #1 ranking in Kansas and lands in the Top 1% nationally in 2026 Niche rankings

Blue Valley Schools has been recognized as the top district in Kansas, securing a place within the top 1% of districts nationwide, according to the 2026 Niche rankings. Blue Valley was also recognized as the district with the best teachers in the state and ranked among the top 1% of best places to teach in Kansas. The district ranked #1 in Johnson County and the Kansas City area for all three rankings.

These accolades reflect the Blue Valley’s commitment to academic excellence, supportive school communities and empowering exemplary educators. The district’s top rankings reflect the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, families and community.