Updated: Friday, Oct. 17

The family of Duke Ommert, a Leawood elementary schooler injured earlier this week when he was struck while riding an electric scooter, says he remains in critical condition.

In a statement released Thursday, Ommert’s parents, Monica and Ryan, said they were “grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support for Duke.”

“Our focus is entirely on supporting Duke as he continues to fight, one day at a time,” they said.

Updates on Duke’s status are being shared on the website Caring Bridge, which allows people to share news and information about health-related matters and medical procedures.

His parents described Duke as an active boy who loves sports and fishing with friends and local lakes.

“He’s the kid who just lights up when he’s playing, giving everything he has and lifting up everyone around him,” his parents said. “No matter the sport, he always seems to find a way to make a big play, but it’s his heart and enthusiasm that make him stand out most.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up to support Ommert’s family after the crash on Monday night had raised more than $105,000 as of Friday afternoon.

First update:

An online fundraiser started for a boy critically injured earlier this week in a traffic crash involving an electric scooter has so far raised nearly $60,000, as of Wednesday morning.

The GoFundeMe site identifies the boy as Duke Ommert, a fourth grader at Brookwood Elementary in Leawood.

Leawood Police say the boy was riding an electric scooter late Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle near 103rd Street and Lee Boulevard. The fundraiser’s summary says Ommert had spent the afternoon “playing with friends” when the crash occurred.

The fundraiser says Ommert suffered a severe head injury and a broken leg.

“He is being closely monitored, and his family and doctors are holding onto hope for positive responses in the coming days. Right now, we need nothing short of a miracle,” the fundraiser says.

“Anyone who knows Duke knows that he is tough and determined and if anyone can push through this, it is Duke,” the fundraiser goes on to say.

Supporters held a prayer vigil for Ommert Tuesday night at Leawood Presbyterian Church, 2715 W. 83rd St.

Original story continues below:

A boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in Leawood on Monday evening.

The crash happened in the southbound lane of Lee Boulevard, north of 103rd Street at about 6 p.m.

In a news release, Capt. Jason Ahring with Leawood Police said the child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene with police.

Officers from the department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit were on scene and working to determine what happened.

Lee Boulevard will remain closed between 102nd Street and 103rd Street for the duration of the on-scene investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 913-642-7700.

No other details were immediately available.