SMSD News: Read Across SMSD – Build Resilience

Mistakes are a part of life. But, as the Shawnee Mission School District explores this month’s Read Across SMSD theme “Build Resilience,” we all have a chance to think about how mistakes offer a chance to learn and grow.

Connie Springfield, associate superintendent at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, and three Shawnee Mission School District students help highlight how sometimes setbacks can be turned into moments to bounce back.

This featured book is called “Mistaco – a Tale of Tragedy Y Tortillas” by Eliza Kinkz. The story follows Izzy, who has a day where everything goes wrong. Her family encourages her to make tortillas. With their support, Izzy learns that by talking about her mistakes, she isn’t alone and can overcome her challenges.

Philip James, a senior at Shawnee Mission West High School, shared that he used to have rough days where he would sometimes get frustrated and walk out of class. But, over time he learned to go about things a different way, by taking a pause and listening more.

“When I started listening I started doing better and I’ve created bonds with a bunch of my teachers who have helped me through a lot,” Philip shared.

Bella Broce, a senior at Shawnee Mission East High School, sometimes has made mistakes as a tennis athlete.

“I allow myself time to be frustrated for a second or two, but then I think about what I can do differently next time,” Bella explained. “That helps me focus on getting ready for the next point.”

In Shawnee Mission’s Culinary and Hospitality Signature Program, Jeniah Ratliff, a senior from Shawnee Mission North North High School found it difficult at first to make a Beurre Blanc sauce.

“I was so worried I was going to fail,” she expressed. “I learned to regroup, walk away, and take a breath. When I walk away and come back, I usually get things right the next time.”

About Read Across SMSD

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the National Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Click here for the Read Across SMSD webpage, featuring resources from previous years, archive videos, and more information about the program.

NEA Book List Elementary: ¡Mistaco! A Tale of Tragedy y Tortillas/¡Mistaco! Un recuento de tragedias y tortillas By Eliza Kinkz. Click here to learn more. Middle Grade: The Reel Wish/El deseo de mi corazon By Yamile Saied Mendez. Click here to learn more. Young Adult: A Second Chance on Earth/Una Segunda oportunidad sobre la tierra By Juan Vidal Click here to learn more.

