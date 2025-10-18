Shawnee Police have two injured men in custody following a shooting on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to a home in the 6500 block of Ballentine Drive at 5:02 p.m. for a reported armed disturbance.

In an informational release posted to social media, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman says officers arrived to confirm that shots had been fired.

Two Johnson County Med-Act ambulances responded to the scene with Shawnee firefighters.

“One male was shot and a second male individual sustained injuries from a reported battery,” Rittman said in the release. “Both individuals are currently in police custody as the investigation remains ongoing.”

Recorded radio traffic states that one man had a gunshot wound to his leg. The other was being treated for head injuries. Both men are reportedly in their 20s.

The men were transported by ambulances to separate hospitals with police officers riding along.

Rittman said both men are in stable condition.

Police at the scene confirmed to the Post that officers were not searching for anyone else.

No other details have been released.