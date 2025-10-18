Mike Frizzell October 18, 2025 Emergency Response 1 min. read 2 men injured and shots fired in incident at Shawnee home, police say A Shawnee Police statement said one man was shot and another was injured in an alleged battery. A Shawnee Police officer walks under crime scene tape in front of a home where a reported shooting occurred on Saturday, Oct. 18. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Shawnee Police have two injured men in custody following a shooting on Saturday evening. Officers were called to a home in the 6500 block of Ballentine Drive at 5:02 p.m. for a reported armed disturbance. In an informational release posted to social media, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman says officers arrived to confirm that shots had been fired. Two Johnson County Med-Act ambulances responded to the scene with Shawnee firefighters. Just after 5:00 p.m. this evening, officers with the Shawnee Police Department responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the 6500 block of Ballentine Street. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that shots had been fired. Two individuals were transported to local hospitals in… pic.twitter.com/1Ua0MwNJtw — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) October 18, 2025 Recorded radio traffic states that one man had a gunshot wound to his leg. The other was being treated for head injuries. Both men are reportedly in their 20s. The men were transported by ambulances to separate hospitals with police officers riding along. Rittman said both men are in stable condition. Police at the scene confirmed to the Post that officers were not searching for anyone else. No other details have been released. Previous articleYour Library: National Friends of Libraries Week spotlights volunteers and bookmark contest About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Mill Valley romps to 63-28 win over Olathe Northwest, behind explosive running game Leawood boy struck while riding scooter ‘continues to fight,’ family says Long-empty former SMSD building in Overland Park is being torn down. What is going in its place? Former First Watch space in southern Overland Park now home to sushi restaurant Johnson County poised to sell former CenturyLink HQ, after years of vacancy