Olathe Police investigate after SUV hits man on foot, critically injuring him

The incident happened on Old 56 Highway, just west of I-35. Investigators say the driver stopped and was cooperating with police.

Olathe first responders on the scene near Old 56 Highway and South Chestnut Street, where a man was struck by a SUV on Sunday, Oct. 19. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Olathe Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating after a man was hit and critically injured by an SUV on Sunday night.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the westbound lanes of Old 56 Highway at South Chestnut Street at 8:37 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported one person down on the highway.

In a post to social media, police confirmed that the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No identifying information about the injured pedestrian has been confirmed by police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The westbound lanes of Old 56 Highway were closed at South Harrison Street for several hours as police documented the crash scene.

One eastbound lane was also closed through the intersection at Chestnut Street.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

