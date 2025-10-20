Mike Frizzell October 20, 2025 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Olathe Police investigate after SUV hits man on foot, critically injuring him The incident happened on Old 56 Highway, just west of I-35. Investigators say the driver stopped and was cooperating with police. Olathe first responders on the scene near Old 56 Highway and South Chestnut Street, where a man was struck by a SUV on Sunday, Oct. 19. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Olathe Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating after a man was hit and critically injured by an SUV on Sunday night. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the westbound lanes of Old 56 Highway at South Chestnut Street at 8:37 p.m. Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported one person down on the highway. In a post to social media, police confirmed that the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No identifying information about the injured pedestrian has been confirmed by police. TRAFFIC ALERT: West bound Old 56 Highway from Harrison Street to Weaver Street is currently closed, due to a vehicle/pedestrian crash. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police. pic.twitter.com/7qGAlbHyvH — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) October 20, 2025 The westbound lanes of Old 56 Highway were closed at South Harrison Street for several hours as police documented the crash scene. One eastbound lane was also closed through the intersection at Chestnut Street. No other details were immediately available. Previous article‘No Kings’ rallies draw thousands in Johnson County amid nationwide protestsNext articleThe Scoop: Becoming champions – the Special Olympics story About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES ‘No Kings’ rallies draw thousands in Johnson County amid nationwide protests Shawnee man in custody after shots fired at home Mill Valley romps to 63-28 win over Olathe Northwest, behind explosive running game Leawood boy struck while riding scooter ‘continues to fight,’ family says Long-empty former SMSD building in Overland Park is being torn down. What is going in its place?