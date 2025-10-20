The Olathe Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating after a man was hit and critically injured by an SUV on Sunday night.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the westbound lanes of Old 56 Highway at South Chestnut Street at 8:37 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported one person down on the highway.

In a post to social media, police confirmed that the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No identifying information about the injured pedestrian has been confirmed by police.

TRAFFIC ALERT: West bound Old 56 Highway from Harrison Street to Weaver Street is currently closed, due to a vehicle/pedestrian crash. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police. pic.twitter.com/7qGAlbHyvH — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) October 20, 2025

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The westbound lanes of Old 56 Highway were closed at South Harrison Street for several hours as police documented the crash scene.

One eastbound lane was also closed through the intersection at Chestnut Street.

No other details were immediately available.