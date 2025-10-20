Prairie Village city council candidates on the issues: Background and qualifications

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Prairie Village City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 4 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Prairie Village residents.

Each day this week, we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to one question.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Background: Readers want to know something of your background. Briefly explain your education and employment history and how those experiences qualify you for this job.

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

Ward 1

Daniel Garrett

Did not provide the Post with a response.

Cole Robinson (incumbent)

I am a third generation Prairie Village resident and a graduate of Tomahawk Elementary and Shawnee Mission East. I’m married to my wife, Danielle, and we are grateful to be raising our four kids in the same community my three brothers and I grew up in.

I hold a degree in business administration from the University of Kansas (class of 2006). During and after college, I turned a hobby of playing online poker into a profession, allowing me to split my time between Prairie Village and several countries. After poker, I moved into trading commodities and currencies, a pursuit that I continue today. I am fluent in Spanish and Italian.

A decade ago, my involvement in our community evolved into political engagement. I have worked with Rep. Jerry Stogsdill, Rep. Sharice Davids, KS Board of Education Rep. Melanie Haas, Johnson County Chairman Mike Kelly, and numerous other candidates in both volunteer and consulting roles. I currently am managing the reelection campaign for Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog.

Through this work, I’ve been a part of how these elected leaders work to represent and serve constituents. In these increasingly divided times, these officials specifically continue to focus on bringing people together to get things done for our community and it is that focus I aim to emulate on Prairie Village City Council.

Ward 2

Edward Boersma

My family and I moved to Prairie Village in 2019. We were attracted to the neighborhood community, beautiful trees, and the walkable lifestyle. The idea of a safe single-family community built for everyone was, and still is, the wonderful attraction of Prairie Village.

I am a small business owner with a background in real estate finance, management, and development. Earlier in my career, I worked in the energy sector, operating surveying and formation evaluation tools on rig sites before being recruited to join a cutting-edge software development team.

With a degree in Mechanical Engineering, I was trained to solve problems and deliver results. Throughout my career I have been fortunate to work with people from diverse backgrounds. I have successfully collaborated with executives, business professionals, subject matter experts, managers, drillers, and roughnecks. These experiences have prepared me to serve my community and be an effective member of city council.

Ron Nelson (incumbent)

I am a long time resident of Prairie Village, having lived in the City since moving to the City in 1983. I was originally drawn to Prairie Village because of its walkable neighborhoods, neighborhood parks, friendly and sociable neighbors, and a feeling that everyone is in the city to help each other and enjoy life and raise their kids in that friendly, open atmosphere.

Before my election to the Prairie Village City Council in 2017, I served in many volunteer positions, including as President of the Kansas Bar Association Family Law Section for three terms, the Governing Council of the American Bar Association Family Law Section, the Board of Directors of the Johnson County Law Library, as a member of the Kansas Judicial Council Family Law Advisory Committee, and on the governing board of my local church and the Prairie Village Homes Association. In those positions, I learned that common sense governance and looking ahead, instead of backwards is the best way to resolve problems and move forward to a better future. Since my election to Prairie Village City Council in 2017, I’ve served as President of the Council, on the Finance and Insurance Committees, and various other committees that have given me inside into all aspects of Prairie Village City Government and the complexity. It takes to provide quality services for residents.

Ward 3

Amy Aldrich

I’m Amy Aldrich, and proud Prairie Village resident for over 20 years. I graduated from St. Teresa’s Academy in KCMO and earned a degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Missouri. I began my career as a banker and have spent nearly two decades in fintech sales, helping financial institutions solve complex challenges. I currently serve as a Senior Sales Engineer at Jack Henry and Associates.

I’m also a small business owner and active community volunteer.

My background in finance, technology, and community leadership has prepared me to serve. I’m committed to bold leadership, fiscal responsibility, and preserving the character of Prairie Village while planning thoughtfully for its future.

Shelby Bartelt

I’m a Prairie Village resident, mom of three, and mortgage professional who has spent my career helping families make sound financial decisions about homeownership. Before that, I worked in hospitality management with the Ritz-Carlton, where I learned that true service means anticipating needs, following through, and making every person feel valued. That mindset continues to guide how I approach both my work and community involvement.

I’m also the founder of The Peony Project, a local volunteer effort that delivers bouquets of peonies on Mother’s Day to women in our community navigating infertility or pregnancy and child loss. The flowers are sourced from the gardens of our neighbors, a reflection of the kindness and connection that make Prairie Village so special.

I’m running for City Council because I love this community and want to ensure it remains a safe, welcoming, and well-managed place for families and seniors alike. I believe good leadership starts with listening, transparency, and respect for taxpayer dollars.

Through my professional and personal experiences, I’ve learned how to balance financial responsibility with empathy. I’ll bring that same approach to every decision I make, grounded in service, focused on practical solutions, and centered on what’s best for our community.

Ward 4

Kelly Sullivan Angles

I’ve worked as a business attorney for 23 years and am now a law office managing partner. My client work frequently gives me the chance to counsel executives and boards of directors, giving me a deep understanding of business ethics, strategic planning, and financial responsibility. I would apply this professional experience to my service on the City Council to benefit the residents of Prairie Village.

Outside of work, I serve on the board of the Plaza Area Council and previously launched a civic-interest networking organization that gave professionals, executives, and political leaders a nonpartisan platform to collaborate on important issues.

I grew up in Johnson County and graduated from the University of Kansas. Before going to law school at UMKC, I worked in healthcare as a physical therapist. My husband and I have three children — Lauren, a junior at KU; Connor, a “plebe” freshman at USMA West Point; and Declan, a Rockhurst senior. And you may have seen us out walking with our three favorite dogs … Gus, Gracie, and Glory.

Nathan Vallette

I’m a proud graduate of Kansas State University, where I earned a degree in mass communications and later my MBA. Professionally, I work in specialized commercial finance, helping communities across the country build schools and public projects — literally, brick by brick. That work has taught me how to read a balance sheet, manage debt responsibly, and plan for the long term — exactly what Prairie Village needs from its councilmembers.

Closer to home, I’m a husband, a dad, and an active volunteer in our schools and youth sports. My wife, Maggie, is a lifelong Prairie Village resident, and we chose to raise our kids here because this city still feels like a real neighborhood — walkable, safe, and full of people who care. I’ve coached first-grade soccer, volunteered with the PTA, and served on local committees, all of which keep me grounded in the everyday hopes and frustrations of my neighbors.

I’m running as an independent voice — not as part of a coordinated slate or group — because I believe our city deserves leaders who think for themselves and make decisions based on what’s right for Prairie Village, not on who they’re aligned with politically. My focus will always be on practical solutions, respectful dialogue, and keeping our city the welcoming community it’s always been.

Ward 5

John Beeder

My wife and I have lived in Prairie Village for more than 30 years and raised our two children in the Shawnee Mission schools. After earning degrees in journalism and business from Northwestern University in Chicago, I spent career working in consumer goods, most recently serving as President and CEO of American Greetings, a global company with thousands of employees. Throughout my career, I learned that careful budgeting, long-term planning, and listening to customers and constituents are central to success — all directly relevant to city government. Since retiring, I’ve been active in local business and community issues. My background in finance and leadership equips me to help Prairie Village grow responsibly while keeping taxes under control.

Betsy Lawrence

As the daughter of a football coach, I grew up moving to a new town every couple years. When my dad landed his first NFL job with the Kansas City Chiefs, our family moved to Johnson County. I graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School before earning a business degree from the University of Kansas, a law degree from UMKC, and a mediation certificate from Cornell University.

While my parents continued to move, I stayed put. My husband and I have raised two daughters and put down roots in Prairie Village. One of our daughters and her fiancé recently bought their first home in Prairie Village. Our family is deeply invested in this community and committed to keeping it a great place to live.

I began my professional career as a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Labor. After 10 proud years of government service, I practiced at Shook, Hardy & Bacon, then served as an executive and in-house counsel for two Fortune 100 companies. I now teach as an adjunct at the University of Kansas School of Law and serve as a pro bono mediator for the EEOC.

As a new candidate, I bring a unique blend of experience, leadership, and integrity to the race for Prairie Village City Council. I am fiscally responsible and forward-thinking. I am an inclusive, collaborative, and solution-driven leader. My career has been devoted to resolving complex issues, building consensus, and advocating for others – skills I will put to work for our community.

Ward 6

Dan Prussing

Did not provide the Post with a response.

Jim Sellers

I grew up in Fairway, and went to school at Prairie and Indian Hills. In the middle of my 8th grade year we moved to Lexington MO when my father became superintendent of Wentworth Military Academy. I spent my teen years at Wentworth, learning leadership, self-reliance, discipline, and respect for others. I have a BA in English from Southern Methodist University, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. My work experience includes leadership positions in marketing, sales, and general management with some of America’s great companies, including FedEx, Procter & Gamble, and Coca-Cola. Over my four-decade career I’ve managed large budgets, built and led high-performing teams, and consistently delivered superior results. My experience in corporate America, my commitment to keeping Prairie Village a great place to live, and my independence will make me an effective city council member.