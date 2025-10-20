A mostly undeveloped property near the Scheels Soccer Complex in Overland Park could soon see some commercial development.

The Shoppes at Carrington Square development —from applicant 135th OP, LLC — proposes to build five new commercial buildings on a nine-acre property at the southeast corner of 135th Street and Switzer Road, just west of an existing Casey’s convenience store and gas station.

Last week, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 10-0 to recommend approval of the revised preliminary development plan for the Shoppes at Carrington Square.

What’s proposed for the Shoppes at Carrington Square?

The Shoppes at Carrington Square would include a 7,200-square-foot retail building on Switzer Road and an 11,155-square-foot combined restaurant and retail multi-tenant building on the corner with an outdoor dining area, according to city planning documents.

An 11,934-square-foot tire shop, a 6,720-square-foot drive-thru building and a 2,200-square-foot quick service restaurant are also included in the plan.

In all, five buildings are planned in the Shoppes at Carrington Square development. With the existing Casey’s general store and gas station, the whole development will span a combined 44,209 square feet.

Commissioners didn’t have much to say about the development plans as proposed, though some did indicate an interest in debating the drive-thrus, their layout and their potential design when the project comes back for final approval down the line.

On top of all the new construction, the developer is proposing building an outdoor open seating area and green space on the corner of 135th and Switzer to serve as a “corner feature,” per planning documents.

The city will not require any traffic improvements in the area to support the development.

Previous versions of this plan fell through

Earlier this year, an application for a revised site plan and associated special use permit was working its way through the planning process, but that iteration of the application never made it to the planning commission for consideration.

With that version of the plan, the applicant had requested the city diverge from its policy pertaining to median breaks, or gaps in an extended strip of medians that would allow vehicle traffic to make a left turn or a U-turn.

At the time, the landowner wanted a partial median break on Switzer at 136th Street to allow left turns into the development, but the Overland Park City Council declined to grant it in July.

That earlier version also had a car wash included, which is no longer on the table with the new application.

Even before that, the city had approved other commercial plans for the site.

In 2006, the site was officially zoned as a General Business District area. A subsequent 2019 site plan detailed a large mixed-use development that featured a restaurant, offices and pickleball courts, all spanning nearly 60,000 square feet (including the Casey’s).

Next steps:

The city council will take up the revised preliminary development plan for Shoppes at Carrington Square next.

They are expected to vote on it during their Nov. 3 meeting.

Later, the planning commission will need to sign off on a final development plan for the project, as well.

