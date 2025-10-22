Explore Your JCPRD: Have some autumn fun with late-October programs and events

By David Markham

In just a little over a week, October will be over, but there’s still a handful of great opportunities for some fall and Halloween fun with JCPRD!

Coming up this weekend are: JamBOOree for ages 14 and under at the New Century Fieldhouse, which is returning on Friday (Oct. 24) to New Century Fieldhouse, and on Saturday (Oct. 25), the Haunted Tales Variety Show for ages 8 and older at the Ernie Miller Park Amphitheater, the Mildale Farm Fall Fest, the Lanesfield Historic Site Open House for all ages, and the final Public Hayride of the season for all ages at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park.

Many of these programs are popular, and some require advance registration.

Friday, Oct. 24

JCPRD JamBOOree (Ages 14 & Under) New Century Fieldhouse

(Ages 14 & Under) New Century Fieldhouse Gymnastics: Halloween Handspring Clinic* (Ages 6-14) Mill Creek Activity Center

Saturday, Oct. 25

Monday, Oct. 27

Adaptive Recreation – Social: October Glow Dance* (Ages 18 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center

Tuesday, Oct. 28

NEW! Community Connection* (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center

Friday, Oct. 31

NEW! Boo Bash* (Ages 50 & Older) Matt Ross Community Center

*These programs require advance registration.

**In addition to Public Hayrides, JCPRD offers Fall Hayrides for organized groups by appointment, also at the Oak Ridge Parklands, through Nov. 23. Hayrides must be booked at least two weeks in advance, and several starting times are offered on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during that timeframe. For more information, call 913-831-3359 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm, or click for the hayrides webpage.