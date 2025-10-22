Sponsored Content A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District October 22, 2025 Sponsored posts Explore Your JCPRD: Have some autumn fun with late-October programs and events Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Now in its second year, the Haunted Tales Variety Show for ages 8 and older will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Ernie Miller Park Amphitheatre. The program promises chilling tales, ghoulish games, mysterious music, and chance to meet spook-tacular animal friends! The program will include an intermission with light snacks. By David Markham In just a little over a week, October will be over, but there’s still a handful of great opportunities for some fall and Halloween fun with JCPRD! The JCPRD JamBOOree takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, at New Century Fieldhouse, near Gardner. The event promises a BOO-tastic family night featuring Halloween-themed activities, thrills, chills, and treats. A showing of “Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania” takes place on the big screen beginning at 5 p.m. Coming up this weekend are: JamBOOree for ages 14 and under at the New Century Fieldhouse, which is returning on Friday (Oct. 24) to New Century Fieldhouse, and on Saturday (Oct. 25), the Haunted Tales Variety Show for ages 8 and older at the Ernie Miller Park Amphitheater, the Mildale Farm Fall Fest, the Lanesfield Historic Site Open House for all ages, and the final Public Hayride of the season for all ages at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park. Many of these programs are popular, and some require advance registration. Friday, Oct. 24 JCPRD JamBOOree (Ages 14 & Under) New Century Fieldhouse Gymnastics: Halloween Handspring Clinic* (Ages 6-14) Mill Creek Activity Center Saturday, Oct. 25 Haunted Tales Variety Show* (Ages 8 & Older) Ernie Miller Park Public Hayride** (All Ages) Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park Mildale Farm Fall Fest (All Ages) Lanesfield School Fall Open House (All Ages) Monday, Oct. 27 Adaptive Recreation – Social: October Glow Dance* (Ages 18 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center Tuesday, Oct. 28 NEW! Community Connection* (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center Celebrate autumn 1904-style and experience life as a student in a one-room schoolhouse during the Lanesfield School Fall Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25. Participants can have old-fashioned fun with hands-on activities, old-fashioned toys, outdoor games, and lessons in the schoolhouse with costumed teachers. Friday, Oct. 31 NEW! Boo Bash* (Ages 50 & Older) Matt Ross Community Center *These programs require advance registration. **In addition to Public Hayrides, JCPRD offers Fall Hayrides for organized groups by appointment, also at the Oak Ridge Parklands, through Nov. 23. Hayrides must be booked at least two weeks in advance, and several starting times are offered on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during that timeframe. For more information, call 913-831-3359 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm, or click for the hayrides webpage. Previous articleLenexa OKs plan for residences off K-7 that officials say can fill ‘missing middle’ housing gapNext articleGardner Edgerton schools’ social media post honored Charlie Kirk. Critics call it ‘tone-deaf.’