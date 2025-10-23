November 1, 1963 — October 20, 2025

Leawood, Kansas

Jill Susan Galbreath, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away on Monday, October 20th, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on November 1st, 1963, Jill was a devoted mother, daughter, and sister whose kindness, curiosity, and open-minded spirit touched everyone she met. She was deeply proud of her three sons — Collin, Connor, and Cooper — who were the greatest joys of her life.

A graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law in 1989, Jill pursued her career with dedication and integrity. Beyond her professional life, she loved to travel and explore new places, always eager to learn and experience the world around her.

She is survived by her sons, Collin, Connor, and Cooper Smith; her mother, Joyce; and her sisters, Kim and Cyndi Clothier. She was preceded in death by her father, William Lawrence Galbreath.

Visitation will be held at noon on Friday, October 24th, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Both will take place in the Wesley Chapel at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood. Entombment immediately to follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

Jill will be remembered for her warmth, openness, and boundless love for her family. Her spirit will live on in the many lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Backpacks for Hunger charity through Church of the Resurrection.

https://resurrection.church/backpacks/

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.