Mary Joan Pridham, long time resident of Lenexa KS, passed away October 17, 2025 in Omaha, NE. She was born February 12, 1930, the only daughter of Ray and Bernice (Nethercutt) Swisher of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William Brumfield, husband Gardner Pridham, and son Christopher Brumfield.

She is survived by sons Larry Leeds of Omaha, NE, Michael Leeds of St. Charles, MO, step-daughter Carol McPeak (Pridham) of Topeka,KS, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Memorial gifts are suggested to AdventHealth Kansas City Foundation, (formerly Shawnee Mission Medical Center) where Joan was a volunteer for many years.

Visitation

Friday, October 24, 2025

11:30 – 11:30 am (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

Graveside Service

Friday, October 24, 2025

Starts at 1:30 pm (Central time)

Fort Leavenworth Cemetery

395 Biddle Boulevard

Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027

