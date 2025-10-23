Obituaries October 23, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Mary Joan Pridham Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL February 12, 1930 — October 17, 2025 Mary Joan Pridham, long time resident of Lenexa KS, passed away October 17, 2025 in Omaha, NE. She was born February 12, 1930, the only daughter of Ray and Bernice (Nethercutt) Swisher of Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William Brumfield, husband Gardner Pridham, and son Christopher Brumfield. She is survived by sons Larry Leeds of Omaha, NE, Michael Leeds of St. Charles, MO, step-daughter Carol McPeak (Pridham) of Topeka,KS, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Memorial gifts are suggested to AdventHealth Kansas City Foundation, (formerly Shawnee Mission Medical Center) where Joan was a volunteer for many years. Visitation Friday, October 24, 2025 11:30 – 11:30 am (Central time) The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory 10901 Johnson Dr Shawnee, KS 66203 Graveside Service Friday, October 24, 2025 Starts at 1:30 pm (Central time) Fort Leavenworth Cemetery 395 Biddle Boulevard Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027 Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home. Previous articleSupporters rally behind fired Blue Valley teacher as district defends decisionNext articlePrairie Village council election hinges on $30M city hall project. Here’s why