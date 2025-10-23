January 1, 1922 — October 7, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Born January 1, 1922, Mildred “Mimi” McAuliffe of Overland Park, Kansas, lived a full and vibrant life.

Surrounded by family, she passed away at the age of 103 years on October 7, 2025.

Mimi lived a life of devotion to her Catholic faith, family and friends. She found lifelong purpose serving others and volunteered her time generously in her community as a member of non-profit organizations such as; Ladies of Charity of Metropolitan Kansas City, Rockhurst Mothers’ Club and Little Sisters of the Poor Kansas City at Jeanne Jugan Center.

Her international travel to Ireland was a life highlight and she loved Irish music and dancing. Locally, she represented Ireland by hand-crafting a parade float, ‘Finnegan’s Wake,’ for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Her creativity lives on through her love of gardening where her Rose of Sharon bushes together with many other plants create a peaceful retreat she enjoyed throughout all the seasons of her life

Survived by her son Larry and wife Mary McAuliffe of Overland Park, KS and daughter-in-law, Pat Fitzgerald of Hartford, CT; her grandchildren Kimberly (husband Christophe) Rippe of Olathe, KS, Christy, Brian and Michael McAuliffe of Kansas City, KS and MO, and Sean and Katie McAuliffe of Hartford, CT; her great-grandchildren Kieran, Kara and Kade of Olathe, KS; and her many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded by her parents, John and Deborah Boylan; her husband Lawrence McAuliffe of Overland Park, KS; her children Patricia (husband Ray) Akright of Overland Park, KS and Thomas McAuliffe of Hartford, CT; her sister Margaret McElligott; brothers-in-law William (wife Dorothy), Joseph (wife Imogene), John, Thomas and Bishop Michael Francis McAuliffe of the Diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri.

She was a blessing to all who knew her and her memory brings comfort to all who loved her.

Visitation and Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 9:00AM at Cure of Ars Catholic Church located at 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to littlesistersofthepoorkansascity.org and ladiesofcharitykc.org

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.