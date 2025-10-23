fbpx
Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum
Elections
1 min. read

Spring Hill city council candidates on the issues: Growth

The Post is publishing candidates' answers to our five-item questionnaire this week, before early voting begins.

Spring Hill Fall Festival
The Spring Hill Fall Festival parade in September 2024. Photo via City of Spring Hill's Facebook page.

Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates running for Spring Hill City Council to address leading up to the Nov. 4 election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to Spring Hill residents.

Each day this week, we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to one question.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Growth: U.S. Census data shows Spring Hill is one of the fastest growing cities in Johnson County, its population up more than 25% over the past four years. In many ways, that’s a good thing. More residents means more homeowners, a larger tax base, more economic activity. But such rapid growth can also strain the city’s current infrastructure and services. How should the city manage this growth and serve all its residents?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on this issue:

At-Large

Rodolfo Arevalo

Did not provide the Post with a response.

Steven Boswell

Did not provide the Post with a response.

Ivan Delgado

Did not provide the Post with a response.

Michael Grant (incumbent)

Did not provide the Post with a response.

Brian Peel (incumbent)

Managing our rapid growth is where most of our problems in Spring Hill generate from. Our roads and infrastructure need a lot of improvements. The cost and timeline for some of these improvements are huge obstacles that we are working on solutions for. Residential development in Spring Hill happens quite naturally based on the growth patterns of the larger KC Metro area. Our commercial and industrial developments have not kept the same pace, and it has put a lot of stress on residential property tax revenue. We have been and will continue to direct our economic development resources to generate more commercial and industrial developments. Breakthroughs in these kinds of developments will help us achieve our CIP and infrastructure needs and reduce the heavy reliance on the mill levy.

At-Large (two-year unexpired term)

Rodolfo Arevalo

Did not provide the Post with a response.

James Savage

Did not provide the Post with a response.

Phillip Thron (incumbent)

Did not provide the Post with a response.

Previous article
Spring Hill write-in mayoral candidates on the issues: Growth
Next article
Westwood city council candidates on the issues: Capital projects

About the author

Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum

Hi there! I’m Leah Wankum, and I’m the Post’s Deputy Editor. I’m thrilled to call Johnson County home, and I’m deeply committed to the Post’s philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.

I’m a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master’s degree in mass communication.

Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I’ve also written for several publications, including the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at leah@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.