fbpx
Sponsored Content
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Sponsored posts

Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Schools launches redesigned website

Share this story:

The Blue Valley Schools website has a new look!

Built with input from families, staff, and community members, the redesigned website offers a modern look, improved navigation, and quicker access to the information visitors need most. New school websites launched at the same time.

To explore the new website, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org

Previous article
Everything Prairie Village voters need to know about the ‘abandon’ petition

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.