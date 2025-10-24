Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor October 24, 2025 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Schools launches redesigned website Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL The Blue Valley Schools website has a new look! Built with input from families, staff, and community members, the redesigned website offers a modern look, improved navigation, and quicker access to the information visitors need most. New school websites launched at the same time. To explore the new website, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org Previous articleEverything Prairie Village voters need to know about the ‘abandon’ petition