Bobbi (Glenda) Boxler

October 9, 1937 — October 15, 2025

Olathe

Glenda “Bobbi” Boxler, daughter of Freelan and Thelma Krout, was born in 1937. Throughout her childhood and young adulthood, Bobbi loved playing her violin, ice skating, and helping to take care of her siblings.

Bobbi and Ken married and began their family, raising four children—one preceding her in death. After the children entered school, Bobbi helped Ken run the family business while remaining actively involved in their children’s education. She served on the PTA, worked one-on-one with children, and frequently volunteered in the schools wherever help was needed. Later, Bobbi worked as a medical secretary, where her caring nature and organizational skills touched many lives.

Bobbi loved her family, travel, cooking, entertaining, and helping others. Together, she and Ken raised their three children—Michael, Linda, and Toni—to give, accept, grow, and reach for excellence in all they did. Bobbi modeled these values through her partnership with Ken, her beautiful sewing and cross-stitching, her steadfast faith in Christ, and her unwavering devotion to her family.

She served as a Stephen Minister, volunteered at Olathe Medical Center, and participated with the Uplift Organization, always finding joy in giving her time to others. Bobbi was the proud grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of fourteen, loving each one dearly and celebrating their lives with pride and joy.

Throughout her life, Bobbi met every hurdle with grace and faith. Her Lewy Body Dementia diagnosis was one such example – she faced it with courage, humor, and acceptance, always thinking first of her family’s comfort and peace.

She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Shari; daughter Linda and her late husband Craig; daughter Toni and her husband Dave; her sister Cyndi; her brother Duane; along with her a large number of nieces, nephews, and friends, who will carry her memory in their hearts.

If inclined to celebrate Bobbi Boxler with a gift, please consider contributions to Olathe Hospice House, 15319 S. Marion St., Olathe, KS 66061 in her name.

Bobbi will be celebrated by her family on Saturday, October 25th at a private Celebration of Life.

If you knew Bobbi, you loved her—and she loved you right back.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.