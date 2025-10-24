Carol Smith

April 6, 1939 — October 22, 2025

Leawood

Carolyn “Carol” Marie Smith was born in Farragut, lowa on April 6, 1939, She spent her early school years there and then graduated high school in New Market, lowa. Shortly after that she married her H.S. Sweetheart Lynn Hook. From this union there were two sons, Randall “Randy” wife Michele, and Kevin “Kelly” Hook (deceased 2015). Randy’s family produced three grandsons: Scott, Aaron, and Andrew “A.J.” Hook. Those sons produced seven great grandchildren.

Carol and Lynn moved to Adel, lowa just west of Des Moines. Responding to an ad in the newspaper, Carol entered a singing talent contest. She was tapped on her shoulder and told she was being selected for the cast of a Saturday night country music television show “Star-lite Jubilee”. Since there were two Carolyn’s in the cast, one of them had to change their name. Carol began to use the stage name “Carol Lynn”. After the TV show failed due to other national competition, Carol started her own band and played in clubs around the Des Moines area. She also went to Nashville and cut a record.

Carol and her husband moved to the Clarinda area where Carol sold advertising for KMA Radio and served on the CABI Board. She had the inspiration for and is credited with starting the Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade which has become a tradition the Friday after Thanksgiving. She was selected as the Grand Marshall for the 15th version of the parade.

After separation from her first husband, Carol met and fell in love with a recently widowed man from Kansas City. It reminded her of a song she always sang during her stage performances – “Goin’ to Kansas City”. She met Dennis Smith in February and married in October of 1999. It was a happy wedding and a great end to the 20th century.

Carol was preceded in death by her mother when Carol was only seven. At that time Carol had an older brother and sister – Russell Scott and Dorie Whipp. Her father remarried to Bette Scott and there were four more half-siblings: Mike, Becky, Steve and Patti. All of these Scott family members preceded Carol in death. She leaves behind her son Randy and family as mentioned above, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carol and Dennis lived in a house on the first tee of the Country Club of Leawood golf course before deciding it was time to move into senior independent housing. They enjoyed landscaping and updating their home and entertaining friends and family. Carol passed away October 22nd on the eve of their 26th anniversary after a short illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Ascend Hospice or Wayside Waifs.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.