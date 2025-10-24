Charles Gerwick

Charles Lee Gerwick, MD August 30, 1958-October 23, 2025, Fairway, KS.

Charlie was born in Wichita, Kansas to Carl and Clara Gerwick. Along with younger brothers, Clay and Craig, the family moved to Overland Park in 1962. He graduated from Shawnee Mission South in 1976 and continued his education in Lawrence. Charlie was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He graduated from KU in 1980 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. Four years later he was in the graduating class at The University of Kansas School of Medicine.

Over the next 6 years Charlie completed two residencies: the first in Family Practice Medicine at KUMC. During those 3 years Charlie spent time moonlighting in the ER at Shawnee Mission Medical Center where he developed a passion for Emergency Medicine. The next 3 years were spent training in Lansing, MI for his career in the ER.

Charlie was board certified by both the American Board of Family Practice and the American Board of Emergency Medicine. His 25 years practicing as an ER Physician were spent At Shawnee Mission Medical Center, St. Luke’s South, and the Kansas City VA. Charlie was an avid snow skier. He loved walleye fishing at his favorite place, Leech Lake in Minnesota. He cherished his time hiking in the National Parks , especially his favorite, Glacier NP in Montana.

Charlie was preceding in death by his father, Carl and son-in-law, Andrew Erker. He is survived by wife, Carolyn Wagstaff Gerwick, son Britt (Joelle Hargrove), daughter and son-in-law Hannah and Preston Murry, Mother Clara, and brothers Clay and Craig (Brenda).

Services will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 1 at 1:00 pm 11 E 40th St, Kansas City, MO 64111 KC, MO. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 11 E. 40th Street Kansas City, MO 64111

