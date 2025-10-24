November 27, 1930 — October 12, 2025

Shawnee

David Lee Buehler, age 94, of Shawnee, KS passed away at home October 12, 2025. David was born November 27, 1930 in Kansas City, Ks to Calvin Loyd Buehler and Lucy Levada (Raw) Buehler. He grew up in Kansas City, Ks graduating from Wyandotte High School. He enlisted and served in the Army Reserve. David married Mary Louise (Goode) Buehler on June 22,1952 at Quindaro Christian Church. To this union they were blessed with six children.

David was a home builder who built and remodeled many homes in Kansas and Missouri. He was a residential subdivision developer of Indian Point, Shawnee, KS, Rock-Wood Village, Sunrise Beach, Mo. and Whispering Cove in Camdenton, Mo., including an RV Park at Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

David enjoyed hunting and fishing. It gave him great pleasure to fry those fish for family, friends and neighbor gatherings. Painting many canvas pictures and cards became a joyful pastime as well. He loved RV traveling to multiple states. His favorite RV adventure was traveling from his home in Kansas to Alaska for a 4 month stay while catching salmon and enjoying nature.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Louise Buehler and a son, David Christopher Buehler, brothers Robert (Bob) Buehler, Russell Buehler, and Lloyd Buehler and sister Winifred Ackley and parents Loyd and Lucy.

David is survived by five of his children, Sherry Webb, Vicky Thomas (Paul), Dana Bates (John), Connie Heck (Randy Sr.) and son Daniel Buehler as well as sisters Barbara Stephens and Beverly Renee and sister-in-law Clara Sue Kriley (Charlie).

David has 12 grandchildren: Kandi Bowman, Shannon Minor, Jared Webb, Jeff Webb, Tracy Null, Lindsay Kreiser, Randy Heck, Jr., Melissa Huntington, Erin Fox, Andrew Thomas, Brandon Buehler, Jason Buehler, and 29 great-grandchildren.

Visitation and memorial will be held on 10-27-25 at 10:00-11:30 AM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210. David will be laid to rest next to Mary at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Samaritan’s Purse: Disaster Relief.

