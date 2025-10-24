Jun 03, 1950 – Oct 14, 2025

Dick L. Cox

June 3, 1950 – October 14, 2025

Born on June 3, 1950, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Buell Lynn Cox and Loolah (Lou) Wanda Cox (Holloway), Dickie Lynn Cox (although nobody called him Dickie) lived a life full of laughter, love, family, and just the right amount of mischief. On October 14, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, Dick peacefully passed away surrounded by his adoring family—just the way he wanted it (though he’d probably still tell us all to “get back to work”).

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dogs BeBe, Lucy, and Coco—who we’re sure greeted him with tail wags, yippy barks, and sloppy kisses at the pearly gates of Heaven.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, humor, and unforgettable quirks. Surviving him are:

His wife of 54 years, best friend, and partner in life, love, and work, Tammy (Overland Park, KS)

His favorite daughters (yes, ALL of them were his favorite):

Shelby Oliver and husband Harry (Leawood, KS)

Lyndsey Garrison, husband Josh, and their children Sailor Wave and Navy Starr (Rolla, MO)

Katie VanHorn and her children Charlie Sufia, Cash Austin, and Mack Dickie (Overland Park, KS)

His loyal lap companions and home security staff, Lilly Tulip and Poody

His younger brother and fellow dog lover, Donnie Cox (Chillicothe, MO)

And many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members who were lucky enough to know and love him as much as we do.

Dick adored his 5 grandchildren and took great pride in teaching them how “old people” do math (which may or may not have involved a lot of storytelling and quizzes). He loved taking them for rides on his heavy equipment, grinning ear to ear as they held their heads high along beside him. As their “Poppy”, he always encouraged them to do great things, get their education, have strong work ethic, learn valuable life skills, and listen to old people (because they really do know what they’re talking about).

Dick had a refined palate—his favorite drink was Coors Light mixed with orange soda (don’t knock it ‘til you try it!), and he believed butter and ranch dressing should be their own food group. He loved Tammy’s fried chicken, vanilla ice cream, and any restaurant with a dollar menu, all you can eat buffet, and unlimited drink refills (he always asked for beer refills too–just in case he could get one).

He was a man of many passions:

Elvis Presley tunes and cheesy movies (especially ones with talking animals or animals attacking the world)

Boating and suntanning his skin to a perfect rotisserie chicken hue

Cleaning his boat at Lake of the Ozarks with pride

Vacationing and drinking margaritas in Cancun with Tammy (also crushing an impressive amount of chips and salsa)

Rare coin collecting and rebuilding his beloved 1955 Chevy

Windex and cordless vacuums (seriously, he loved them)

Arguing politics with his mother-in-law Donna (also known as Gma) and telling her she was “as old as dirt” just so she could call him out and they could belly laugh until they snorted

Dick loved working and being productive (this is not a shock to anyone who knew him). He loved road construction and took immense pride in hiring young men, mentoring them, teaching them to work hard, and how to disassemble heavy equipment and put it back together (ideally with no parts left over). He believed in hard work, loyalty, constant learning, and always doing good.

Though his first choice was to live forever, Dick’s backup plan was to be “made into a chair” so his family could sit with him, talk about their day, and feel close to him. And yes, the family is honoring that wish—he’s becoming a chair. We’re still working out the stain color….we’re leaning toward the rotisserie chicken hue.

Dick wasn’t a fan of funerals or sad gatherings. He preferred joy, laughter, productivity, and caring for animals. So, while his family will be Celebrating His Life every day thru memories and stories, we will also honor his wishes with a private “see you later” service. If you feel inclined to honor him, please donate to your local animal shelter—he loved animals more than people (sorry, but this is true).

Dick Cox was one-of-a-kind. He was the kind of man who made you laugh, taught you something useful, encouraged every young person to pursue higher education (because “nobody can take your brains from you and if you have brains, you can survive anything life throws at you”), and reminded you to enjoy the simple things. His legacy lives on in every story, every laugh, every family joke, and every chair-sit conversation to come.

So, next time you have a hot biscuit in front of you, put an extra ½ stick of butter on it for Dick! Also, give the Coors Light and orange soda a try—he’d “bet you a dollar” that you’ll love it!!

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.