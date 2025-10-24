Saturday is the beginning of early in-person voting for the Nov. 4 municipal and school board general elections in Johnson County.

There are dozens of city council, school board and mayoral races on the ballot this year, as well as a ballot question in Prairie Village pertaining to the city’s form of government and board seats for WaterOne and Johnson County Community College trustees.

(Find the Post’s 2025 election coverage here, and view your sample ballot here.)

Starting this weekend, local voters can begin casting their ballots at some select in-person polling locations.

Where can I vote early in Johnson County?

This year, the Johnson County Election Office is offering advance in-person voting, starting Oct. 25, at the following 11 locations:

Arts and Heritage Center (8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park)

Hilltop Conference Center (7700 W 143rd St. in Overland Park)

Johnson County Government Northeast Offices (6000 Lamar Ave. in Mission)

Monticello Library (22435 W 66th St. in Shawnee)

Johnson County Election Office (2101 E Kansas City Rd. in Olathe)

Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center (12345 College Blvd. in Overland Park)

Johnson County Government Sunset Offices (11811 S Sunset Dr. in Olathe)

Olathe Indian Creek Library (16100 W 135th St. in Olathe)

Olathe Downtown Library (260 E Santa Fe St. in Olathe)

New Century Fieldhouse (551 New Century Parkway in New Century)

LongHouse at the Overland Park Arboretum (9209 W 179th St. in Overland Park)

These locations are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, as well as next Saturday, Nov. 1.

These same polling places will also be open Monday through Friday next week, Oct. 27-31, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting early on the Monday before Election Day

Only six of those locations will be open for in-person advance voting on Monday, Nov. 3, the day before Election Day.

Those locations are:

Arts and Heritage Center (8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park)

Hilltop Conference Center (7700 W 143rd St. in Overland Park)

Johnson County Government Northeast Offices (6000 Lamar Ave. in Mission)

Monticello Library (22435 W 66th St. in Shawnee)

Olathe Indian Creek Library (16100 W 135th St. in Olathe)

Johnson County Election Office (2101 E Kansas City Rd. in Olathe)

Those locations will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday, Nov. 3.

Early voting has become increasingly popular in Johnson County

In the 2024 presidential election, Johnson County saw large numbers of early voters, particularly in-person advance voting.

More than 200,000 voters cast their ballots early and in person last year in Johnson County, far surpassing the previous record set in 2016.

Previously, Greg Vonnahme, department chair for the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Department of Political Science, told the Post that there’s been a national trend toward more early voting in the last several years.

“Typically, once people vote through some other method, be that vote by mail or in-person early voting, they’re more likely to do that again in the future,” he said last year.

Local election officials have also noted the convenience of early in-person voting, especially when polling places are open on weekends.

“Clearly the utility of advanced voting is just convenience and kind of flexibility the voters have,” Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman told KCUR’s Up To Date last year.

All those options make it easier to cast your ballot while you’re already out and about, Sherman said.

Things to keep in mind before you vote:

Any registered voter can cast their ballot at any of the early polling locations in Johnson County.

If you wait until Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling place. Find where that is here.

To vote early or on Election Day, you must present a valid government-issued photo ID to a poll worker at voter check-in. (The list of acceptable IDs can be found here.)

Want a refresher on where candidates stand on the issues in your community? Find it here.