Gary Shull

Gerald “Gary” Thomas Shull of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on October 14, 2025. He is survived by his sons Dustin Shull (ex-wife Kara Shull) and Jeremy Shull (wife Lindsay Shull), and his seven beloved grandchildren: Parker, Aydan, Tucker, Colton, James, Avery, and John. He is also survived by his brothers Bill, Bob, John, and Dave, and his former wife Susan Ashley.

Gary lived a life defined by drive, grit, and an unshakable spirit of adventure. At just 18 years old, he captured the Golden Gloves championship-defeating future NFL Hall of Famer John Riggins-and went on to fight professionally in four boxing matches in his early 40s. Gary was featured twice in Sports Illustrated: once for his boxing prowess and again for being a pioneer in variable-resistance strength training.

A true athlete, Gary became one of the first Americans invited to play professional rugby in France. He was later inducted into both the Pittsburg State University Rugby Hall of Fame and the Kansas City Blues Rugby Hall of Honor. In addition, he had brief stints in the professional football league (WFL) during the mid-1970s. During college, he served as President of the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) fraternity, where his natural leadership, charisma, and loyalty began to shine.

A lifelong entrepreneur, Gary had an uncanny ability to spot trends and bring people together. He opened the first Nautilus fitness club in Kansas City, introducing a new era of strength and wellness to the community. Recognizing the potential of the Westport district, he founded The Happy Buzzard, which became a beloved Kansas City gathering place. He went on to own several popular restaurants and bars, including Montana Wildhacks in Kansas City and Casey’s Crustaceans and Crabhouse in Hilton Head, each infused with his trademark humor, hospitality, and energy.

Gary later became the top U.S. producer for a Finnish fitness equipment company, further demonstrating his relentless work ethic and ability to connect with people. He eventually founded Aspen Gym, a home fitness equipment company built around his innovative “body-weight pull” training concept.

Gary will be remembered for his competitive fire, sharp wit, and deep love for family and friends. His life was a testament to perseverance, loyalty, and living every day to the fullest. For anyone who knew Gary, his name will always bring to mind a great story and an even greater laugh.

There will be a celebration of life for Gary at Milburn Country Club in Overland Park, KS on November 13th from 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Concussion Legacy Foundation to advance research and awareness of CTE, a condition that has affected so many athletes like Gary.