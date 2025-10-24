Tuesday, March 19th, 1963 – Thursday, October 16th, 2025

Gregory Allen Plank, 62, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2025, at Olathe Hospice House. A devoted husband, father, coach, and community leader, Gregg lived a life defined by purpose, heart, and service.

Born in Olathe, Kansas, Gregg graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School, where he was a three sport athlete, competing in football, basketball and track. Gregg was selected to play in the prestigious Big Brothers All-Star Game. He went on to earn a degree in Agricultural Economics from Kansas State University, where he continued his football career and played offensive guard for the Wildcats. Gregg was part of the team that competed in K-State’s first-ever bowl appearance, the Independence Bowl.

On August 5, 1989, Gregg married the love of his life, Natalie. While he built a successful career in banking, his greatest legacy was in coaching and mentoring through youth sports. Gregg coached HS football in Osawatomie and Gardner, Kansas. He served over 20 years as Gardner’s Area Director for Kansas City Football and Cheer and was a cornerstone of the Gardner Youth Football program. He was inducted into the Gardner Edgerton High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010 and will be posthumously inducted into the KCFC Hall of Fame in November 2025.

Gregg is remembered for his steady leadership, generous heart, and unwavering dedication to young athletes. He never missed a chance to compete and never missed a chance to make a difference.

He is survived by his wife Natalie; children Bryan, Danielle, and Andrew; mother Vivian; and brothers Jeffery and Stephen (Angie). He was preceded in death by his father, Myron.

A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 26, 2025 in the Gardner Edgerton High School gymnasium, 425 Waverly Rd, Gardner, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trailblazer Junior Football or Olathe Hospice House. Condolences may be shared at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.