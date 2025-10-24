April 21st, 1950 – October 18th, 2025

Janet Elise Oliver, age 75, of Overland Park KS, passed on October 18, 2025, at St Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City MO. She was born April 21, 1950, to Richard A. and Cordelia (Iffert) Young. She graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph and attended University of Kansas. In 1982 she married Daniel James Oliver in St Joseph. They later divorced. She graduated from Missouri Western State College with a degree in English. She graduated from the UMKC School of Law, passed the Missouri Bar, and practiced law for many years in the KC metro.

Janet was a lover of plants and gardening and had an artist ‘s eye for design and color. She and her mother collected postage stamps for many years, and she remained interested in that art form throughout her life. She enjoyed Motown music, playing croquet, and recalling old times. She was independent, articulate, witty, and a woman of faith.

Janet was pre-deceased by her parents and her grandparents, Rev. Conrad and Elise (Bierhaus)Iffert, and James Andrew and Bettie Triphena (Abbott) Young, all of Saint Joseph. Her survivors include a sister, Virginia A. Young of Fulton, MO and a cousin, Linda C. Ferguson of Independence, MO. She leaves behind many friends, including Joan A. Harrison, Peggi Diaz, Deborah Birr, Jan Bentley, and Loren Van Benthusen, all of whom accompanied her lovingly throughout her cancer journey.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.