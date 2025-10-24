Jun 25, 1970 – Oct 16, 2025

Jeffrey (Jeff) Duane Pickett, 55, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Kansas City Hospice House on October 16, 2025, after a two year battle with cancer. Jeff was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 25, 1970 to Donald D. and Karen Potter Pickett. He graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1988. Jeff had played Blue Springs Little League Baseball for many years where he made lifelong friends of players and parents alike. He then attended Allen County Community College where he was recruited to play baseball and was also recruited two years by professional baseball.

Jeff worked for 30+ years for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union 00315 where he started as an apprentice and advanced through the ranks to the position of Senior Superintendent at Kelly Construction where he was preparing to retire. Jeff was an avid sportsman with interests and skills which ranged from baseball, hunting, fishing, team-roping and golf. He excelled at everything he tried and made friends with as many interests as well as at work. He was also surprised to learn that he enjoyed traveling multiple times to Maui, Hawaii, with his wife, Tina, and friends. He also had a dear love for the family farm in Wellington, Missouri, which had been in the family for 150 years and where Jeff lived for 2 decades.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Don Pickett. Jeff is survived by his wife, Tina, of the home. Jeff and Tina dated two years when in their early 20s and then “life happened” and they went their separate ways reconnecting some 17 years later. They then dated several years before being married for 11 years. Also surviving are his mother, Karen Pickett of Buckner, Mo.; sister, Julie Pickett, of Grain Valley, Mo.; son, Colby Fletcher and family of Hannibal, Mo; several aunts and cousins; and Vivienne, his security dog.

Since Jeff chose cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 8 at Lakewood Oaks Country Club, 651 NE St. Andrews Circle, Lee’s Summit, Mo. 64064 (the first exit on 291 south of 40 Highway) from 2:00 to 5:00 pm with a short program at 2:30. After the program, anyone is welcome to share their experiences and memories of Jeff. Feel free wear comfortable clothes and bring your putter, for a last putt for Pickett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the University of Kansas Cancer Center, Donate 39th and Rainbow, Kansas City, Ks. 66160 (or directly on their website); or to Kansas City Hospice House Donate 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64145.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.