Karen J. (Mallory) Garrett of Overland Park, Kansas, passed peacefully from this earth to eternal life on October 12, 2025 at age 86.

She was born in Girard, Kansas, in 1938 to E.I. (Pete) Mallory and Vivian M. (Seela) Mallory, both of whom preceded her in death.

Karen was devoted to her extended family and friends in community and church. She was close to her parents and children throughout her life and had many good friends. She enjoyed hosting gatherings in her home, going out to eat, and travel with friends and family. She was a business graduate of Pittsburg State University and a successful businesswomen as an International House of Pancakes restaurant franchisee in multiple states.

Karen is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, J. Kyle and Jessica Garrett of Olathe, Kansas, Kevin R. Garrett of Overland Park, Kansas, and Alan D. and Joyce Garrett of Buford, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law Janice (Mallory) and Harry Pell of Green Valley, Arizona; grandchildren Mallory M. (Garrett) Burnham of Shawnee, Kansas, Aidan J. Garrett of Olathe, Kansas, Sarah M. Rose of Kansas City, Missouri, Abbie N. Garrett of Kansas City, Missouri, Sydney K. Garrett of Overland Park, Kansas, Steven Garrett of Buford, Georgia, Sean Garrett of Hoschton, Georgia, Austin Garrett of Gainesville, Georgia, Robert Callaway of Tampa, Florida, and Amanda Burton of Carrollton, Georgia; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday November 1st, 2025, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 3105 W. 135th Street, Leawood, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Leawood, Kansas.

