Keelee Rasmussen

October 22, 2025 — October 22, 2025

Keelee Sue Rasmussen was born into Heaven on October 22, 2025 to Kurtis and Christina. She is survived by her loving parents and siblings; Kollin, Jace, Kolton, Brylee and Bodie. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Sandy Lodge.

Our precious daughter, Keelee Sue, was born sleeping and went to be with Jesus on October 22, 2025. Though her time with us was far too short, she filled our hearts with immeasurable love.

A small service to honor Keelee’s life will be held on Saturday, October 25th at 4pm at Amos Family Funeral Home and friends are invited to join us in remembering and celebrating our sweet girl. She will be buried next to her Grandma Sandy at a later date.

