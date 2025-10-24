January 11th, 1958 – October 14th, 2025

Kevin Dean Curtright, age 67 of Merriam, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in his sleep at home in Merriam. He was born January 11, 1958, in Wichita, Kansas, to the late Donald Curtright and Juanita (Root) Curtright.

Kevin loved his family, friends, dogs, and cars. Those of you who knew Kev know he had a fun streak in him that couldn’t be beat. Kev loved fast cars and spending time hunting and playing pool with the guys. His loving, fun nature made him the best dad. He loved spending time with his little girl. They would often employ a phrase his father taught him; “Mums the word.” Trish called him every day. And, they got together most weeks. They were two of a kind. Kevin had great trust in Kiel, his son-in-law, as he gave him his most precious daughter, knowing that she would be well taken care of and have a wonderful life. Kevin put his girls first and always took care of us, no matter how busy he was. Kev and I had great times filled with love our whole life. Trish and I will remember Kevin’s most important accomplishment in life as being a wonderful husband and father. We couldn’t have asked for more. He is deeply loved. He will be dearly missed.

Even in his death, Kevin left these few verses of a poem to help us think of him with less pain.

When Tomorrow Starts Without Me

David M. Romano

When tomorrow starts without me

Please try to understand,

That an angel came and called my name

And took me by the hand

And said my place was ready

In Heaven far above

And that I’d have to leave behind

All those I dearly love

But when I walked through Heaven’s Gates

I felt so much at home

When God looked down, smiled at me

And told me “Welcome Home”

So when tomorrow starts without me

Don’t think we’re far apart

For every time you think of me

I’m right there in your heart.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Juanita; and brother-in-law, Jim Case; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Betty Creath; and sister-in-law, Susan Creath.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Jane Curtright (Creath); daughter, Patricia (Trish) Smith and her husband Kiel Smith of Kansas City, MO; sisters, Donna Turner and husband Ken of Overland Park, KS and Paula Case of Dallas, TX; brother-in-law, J. Bryan Creath and wife Karen of Raymore, MO; nieces, Debbie Stoerman and husband Dave, and Teresa Hummell and husband Dan, and Carrie Miller and husband Tom; and nephews, Josh Creath and wife Rachel, and Wyatt Creath; and many great nephews and nieces; Grant Stoerman, Jack Stoerman, Maddie Hummell, Nathan Hummell, Case Miller, Bella Miller, Xander Miller, Carter Zook, and Maddie Creath.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Crescent Hill Cemetery,14458 NW Country Rd 1001 (US 71 Hwy to Missouri AA Highway) Adrian, Missouri. Lunch following the burial in Adrian.

Flowers will be welcome or memorial contributions would be appreciated to Catholic Charity.

