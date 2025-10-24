Tuesday, August 28th, 1973 – Monday, October 13th, 2025

Michael Edward Specht, 52, Edgerton, Kansas passed away Monday, October 13, 2025 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, October 25, 2025 at the American Legion, 315 Meadowbrook Circle, Gardner, KS. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Michael was born in Camp Springs, Maryland on August 28, 1973 to K Thomas Specht and Nittaya Yoothongchai Specht. He graduated from high school and went on to receive an Associate’s of Art degree. Michael worked in manufacturing at a warehouse. He married to Jayme Meeker Specht on December 1, 1998 in Hampton, Virginia. Michael was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He had a special love for the Minnesota Vikings and the Iowa State Cyclones. Michael enjoyed creating art, golfing, getting creative with his smoked meats and cheeses, and spending time with friends. His infectious laugh will be dearly missed by many.

He is survived by his wife Jayme, Edgerton, Kansas; children Jayda Specht, Spring Hill, Kansas and Devlin Specht (Jaiden), Edgerton, Kansas; sister Michelle, Virginia; Aunt Deb and Uncle Phillip, Algona, Iowa; niece Emma and three grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.