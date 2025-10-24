July 29, 1991 — October 18, 2025

Mollie Elizabeth Schaefer, born on July 29, 1991, in Grand Rapids, MI, passed away on October 18, 2025, in Kansas City, MO, at the age of 34. A vibrant and cherished soul, Mollie’s presence will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

Mollie’s life was marked by her entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for connecting with others. As a social media entrepreneur, she skillfully blended her interests in fashion, current events, and writing, captivating audiences with her insight and creativity. Her educational journey took her through the halls of Kansas State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She was also a proud member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, where her camaraderie left a lasting impact.

Mollie’s quick wit and intelligent discourse were matched only by her sincerity and kindness. Known for her sense of humor, she had an innate ability to lighten up any event she attended. Her thoughtful nature was evident in the cute, little unexpected gifts she bestowed upon friends and family, a testament to her giving spirit.

Her love for documentaries and creative pursuits further illustrated her dynamic personality and zest for life. As a student of the Center for Creative Learning in St. Louis, MO, in her formative years, Mollie’s drive for knowledge and understanding was palpable.

Mollie is survived by her loving father Tim Schaefer and his wife Lyndee, her devoted mother Tracie Breneman, and her beloved sister Katie Schaefer. She leaves behind a long list of extended family members and dear friends who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.

A celebration of Mollie’s life will be held on Saturday, November 1st, at 2:00 pm in the auditorium of Grace Church’s North Overland Park campus. Visitation will take place at 1:30 pm prior to the service, providing an opportunity for friends and family to gather and share fond memories. In celebration of Mollie please wear bright and cheery colors.

Mollie Elizabeth Schaefer’s legacy of joy, intelligence, and generosity will forever resonate with those whose lives she touched.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.