Saly Sirithasak, 58, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away on October 19, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer, just weeks before his passing. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Saly was known for his tireless work ethic, generous heart, and joyful spirit.

He found happiness in fishing, cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, working on cars, playing music, soccer, and spending time with family. Saly was the dependable center of his family’s world. His legacy lives on in the warmth he shared and the strength he gave to those around him.

Saly is survived by his wife, Bouachanh Sayavong; children, Evy Sayavong, Alexus Sayavong, Inari Sirithasak, and Braden Sirithasak; grandchildren, Warren Sayavong-Richerson and Vela Sayavong; and his mother and six siblings. He was preceded in death by his father, Jok Sirithasak, who also passed away on October 19 in 2022. Saly is now reunited with him.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on October 25, 2025 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to gather at the family home on October 24, 2025. The address is 825 167th Terrace, Gardner, KS 66030.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.