Shirley Mae Feightner

July 4, 1930 — October 17, 2025

Overland Park

Shirley Mae Stadel Feightner, 95, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Sunrise Senior Living of Overland Park.

Shirley was born on July 4, 1930, in Manhattan, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck. They were married for 56 joyful years.

Shirley loved being around people and was known to make friends wherever she went. Her positivity and kindness toward everyone were truly inspiring.

She was an avid lover of coffee, travel, the 4th of July, giraffes, the color purple, and cheering on the Kansas State Wildcats.

All who knew and loved her feel blessed to have had her in their lives.

She is survived by her sister, Marie Stadel Umscheid; her children, Sharon (Larry) Monaco, Linda (Forrest) Heinrich, and Gregg (Karey) Feightner; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Jon) Mendoza, Jenifer (Jeff) Bahl, Julie (Mark) Pelcak, Nick (Kathryn) Feightner, Carrie (Chris) Boeding, Andrew (Elissa) Monaco, Brooke (Eric) Amalfitano, Paula Monaco, and Samantha (Adam) Hartenstein; and seventeen great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Visitation with the family will begin on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 PM. Celebration of Shirley’s life immediately following at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Olathe North, located at 12070 S. Strang Line Rd., Olathe, KS 66062.

The family welcomes flowers and, for those who wish, contributions are suggested to Brighton Hospice. Please send checks to 10601 Mission Road, Suite 220, Leawood, KS 66206, with memo line on check, “In Loving Memory of Shirley Feightner”.

