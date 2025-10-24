Terry Keith “TK” Kenley

Sep 06, 1939 – Oct 13, 2025

Terry Keith Kenley, affectionately known as “TK,” passed away peacefully on October 13, 2025, in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Louis Charles Kenley, Sr. and Edna Covey Kenley on September 6, 1939.

Terry was a man of deep faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He drew joy from serving, found strength in prayer, and lived with peace rooted in God’s promises. Outgoing and warm-hearted, Terry never missed an opportunity to share a smile or a kind word. He had a rare gift for making everyone feel like a friend.

Known for his impeccable sense of style, Terry was rarely seen without one of his signature hats or a sharp pair of shoes. His entertaining “tall tales” brought laughter wherever he went, and his love for cinema—especially classic John Wayne films—was a favorite pastime. He also had a well-known sweet tooth, with a particular fondness for apple fritters.

Above all, Teny was most proud of his daughters, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren. His love for family and friends was unwavering, his humor and thoughtfulness infectious, and his joyful spirit truly unforgettable.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Edna Kenley.

Terry is survived by his beloved daughters and their husbands, Susan and Ivan Gundersen, and Sharon and Mark Russell. He was a proud grandfather, endearingly called “Popa,” by Erik and Danielle Gundersen, Stephanie and Brandon Banuelos, Kristin and Benjamin Garrison, and Matthew Russell. He was also a delighted great-grandfather, lovingly called “G-Pop, by Campbell and Avalon Gundersen, Nolan and Brooks Banuelos, and Gunnar Garrison. Terry is also survived by his brother and best friend, Louis Charies “Chunky” Kenley, Jr., as well as many cherished extended family members and dear friends.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 3:00pm.

Calvary Chapel Kansas City 12251 Lamar Ave. Overland Park, Kansas 66209

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Calvary Chapel Kansas City, Missions

Outreach at Calvary Chapel Kansas City

A Graveside service will be held at a later date at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, California.

