Wayne Philip “Phil” Bouvier

February 5, 1940 – October 16, 2025

Wayne Philip Bouvier “Phil” passed away peacefully on October 16, 2025, after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Phil was born February 5, 1940 in Biggar, Saskatchewan, Canada, and moved with his family at the age of one, to Toronto, Canada where he grew up playing hockey with his friends and lifeguarding. At one point he played hockey for the New York Rangers farm team, and his nickname was “Rocket”, named after Maurice “Rocket” Richard, a legendary NHL player for the Montreal Canadiens.

Phil’s father worked for the Canadian National Railway, so family vacations when he was a boy, always involved riding the rails, and that was a memory that he carried throughout his life. He had fond memories of those vacations.

At the age of 22, Phil got married and moved to Los Angeles, California to start his career in Telecommunications, at Pacific Bell. He became a Naturalized U.S. Citizen on November 13, 1968 at the District Court in Los Angeles, CA. He, and then wife, Georgina, had two boys; Lloyd and Ken. Phil lived in Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada; California; Colorado; California (again); New Jersey; Florida; and Kansas, where he lived his remaining years happily with his beautiful devoted wife, Janice. They were active members in the church, and he would attend Bible study groups, men’s lunches and more. Somehow, Janice was able to convert Phil from being a 49ers fan to a Chiefs fan.

Although Phil loved his career, he was able to retire from AT&T at the age of 50, when he began random, fun jobs like being a driver delivering molds for various dental labs, and other miscellaneous jobs. When not working, Phil played golf, watched golf, and talked golf. It was a sport he came to love early on, and he played until he absolutely could no longer. Both of his sons continue to play golf to this day.

Phil is preceded in death by his father, George, his mother, Edith, his brother Dave, his sister Jean, and his former wife Karen. Phil is survived by his wife Janice and her son Jeff and son Greg, his son Lloyd (wife Jane), son Ken, and their mother Georgina, his grandchildren Kayla, Heather, Briana and Jarrett, and his seven great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is planned for 1:00 PM, Thursday, October 23, 2025, at Overland Park Baptist Church, 11648 Antioch Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/donate/ or the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/donate

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.