William B. “Bill” Hunt

April 18, 1943 – October 14, 2025

Bill was born in Fort Worth, Texas on April 18, 1943 to W. Boyd and Connie Betty Hunt. He had an older sister, Beth, and a younger sister, Anne Lee. Bill’s family attended Broadway Baptist Church as did the family of his future wife, Ann Henderson. Bill and Ann also attended Paschal High School where they went to senior prom together.

Following high school graduation in 1961 he joined the army and was sent to Germany for his three years of service. After the army, he returned to Fort Worth to attend TCU. He and Ann reunited and married July 16, 1966. They moved to Dallas where he received his law degree from SMU Law School.

Growing up Bill was an avid sports fan. This interest continued his entire life.

Following law school, and because of his love of sports, Bill decided to accept a position as a sports writer at the Caller Times in Corpus Christi, Texas. Bill made connections with sports enthusiasts everywhere he went with the job, covering high school sports across the Texas Rio Grande Valley. While living in Corpus Christi, Ann gave birth to their first son, Bradley.

During law school, Bill befriended some sports writers from the local newspapers in Dallas. One of those writers heard that there was an opening in the Enforcement Department at the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) headquartered in Kansas City. The sports writer submitted Bill’s name to the NCAA, changing the course of Bill and Ann’s life. They moved to Kansas City, and Bill took the job as an investigator in the Enforcement division of the NCAA; in later years he worked as head of Enforcement and later of the Legislative Services division. He had many adventures in both departments.

Their second son, Boyd Andrew, was born in 1974. They joined Prairie Baptist Church in 1973 where Bill was an active member for many years.

Following his work with the NCAA, Bill worked in various jobs in the service industry (Medical Ventures, Texaco/Shell, and Glenwood Arts). He also enjoyed meeting people in his volunteer work as an election worker.

Retirement has allowed Bill time to travel as well as to engage in a more leisurely life in Kansas City. His most recent delight was helping to deliver bread and bakery donations to the Asbury Community Food Pantry.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Boyd Hunt and Connie Betty Hunt; and his sisters, Beth Harrington, and Anne Lee Barker. He is survived by his wife, Ann Henderson Hunt; his sons, William Bradley (Bridget McManus) of Syracuse NY; and Boyd Andrew (Courtney Hunt) of Denver, CO; grandchildren Patrick, Aidan, andOwen of Syracuse, and Hailey, Reilly, and Aiden of Denver; nieces Connie Barker Korhonen (John), and Susan Anne Barker (Jeffrey); nephews, Tom (Susan) and Clint (Amy) Harrington, Austin Barker, and James Lynch; brothers-in-law Dr. John Harrington and Steve Barker (Mary Ann) ; sister-in-law Alice Henderson Derbyshire; as well as many cousins from the Hunt and Moore families.

If you would like to make a donation in Bill’s honor, please consider the Community Food Pantry at Asbury UMC, 5400 W. 75th Street, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208 (https://visitasbury.org/how-to-serve/food-pantry/ ), or Prairie Baptist Church, 7416 Roe Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208 or online at https://prairiebaptist.org/give, or the pet rescue of your choice.

A memorial service will be held November 4 at 1:00 p.m. at Prairie Baptist Church.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.