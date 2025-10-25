Greg Echlin October 25, 2025 Local Sports 3 min. read St. Thomas Aquinas defense shines in rainy 34-6 victory over BV North With their star running back out, the Saints got a dominating performance from their defense to end the regular season. Saint Thomas Aquinas quarterback Luke Bernhardt (3) breaks a tackle during the second half of the game against Blue Valley North. Photo credit Kylie Graham. On a rainy evening at the Blue Valley District Activity Complex, the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints struck like lightning to open each half en route to a 34-6 win over the Blue Valley North Mustangs Friday night. On the game’s first play from scrimmage, Saints quarterback Carson Patrick threw a perfect spiral to Xavier Bachamp who, out of the backfield, slipped behind the Mustangs secondary and scored on an 80-yard reception down the right sideline for a touchdown. After leading, 14-0, at halftime, the defensive play of the Saints (7-1) picked up from its stalwart play in the opening half and stretched their lead on an interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter. “It was a dominating defense and, on the other side, they (the Mustangs) should be proud of their defense,” said Saints head coach Randy Dreiling. The Mustangs (3-5) forced two turnovers in the opening half, but they weren’t able to convert on either against the Saints defense. “We had more turnovers than a French bakery,” said Dreiling when citing his team’s offensive inconsistencies. Saint Thomas Aquinas quarterback Carson Patrick (7) throws a touchdown on the first offensive play of the game against Blue Valley North. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Star running back sits out Opening the second half, the Mustangs had the ball on their own 15, and Saints freshman safety Mason Arndt returned an interception for a touchdown at the 11:42 mark of the third quarter. Mason Arndt is the younger brother of Calin Arndt, who has compiled 1,312 rushing yards for the Saints this season, but sat out the game against the Mustangs because of an ankle injury. Despite their offensive struggles, the Saints put together their best drive of the night late in the first half. It was capped by a 25-yard TD pass from Patrick to wide receiver Arthur Witherspoon. Going into the game, Witherspoon scored six touchdowns on his seven receptions on the year. He added a fourth-quarter TD reception to top off the Saints scoring on the night. The Saints’ eight-play drive before halftime started with a 39-run by sophomore Colton McGinn to the Mustang 41. The drive also featured a successful fourth-down conversion, the Saints’ first on three attempts in the first half, when Jackson Rafferty took a pitch on scampered to the Mustang 25. Two plays later, the Saints got a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion for the two-score halftime advantage. Blue Valley North linebacker Rett Daniels (left) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the game against Saint Thomas Aquinas. Photo credit Kylie Graham. How Blue Valley North scored In the second half, another Saints turnover, a fumble, resulted in the Mustangs’ only touchdown. Deep in their own territory, the Saints fumbled and Rett Daniels of the Mustangs picked it and scored a touchdown at the 3:02 mark of the third quarter. The 34 points scored by the Saints was their lowest total since the season-opening 21-0 victory over Blue Valley West. Four times this season the Saints have surpassed the 40-point plateau in scoring. The Mustangs played their fourth game under Blake Mudd as the head coach after he took over for Gene Weir on October 3. See more photos from the game: Saint Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Arthur Witherspoon (88) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Blue Valley North on Friday, October 24. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Saint Thomas Aquinas K’lyn Curtis (0) defends Blue Valley North quarterback Lark Anderson (13). Photo credit Kylie Graham. Blue Valley North running back Adrik Reeves-Portsche (6) is tackled during the game against Saint Thomas Aquinas. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Blue Valley North Interim Head Coach Blake Mudd during the game against Saint Thomas Aquinas. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Saint Thomas Aquinas Head Coach Randy Dreiling during the game against Blue Valley North. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Previous articleJCCC board candidates on the issues: TuitionNext articleYour Library: Halloween fun on full display About the author Greg EchlinGreg Echlin is a freelance sports journalist who reports frequently for Kansas City area news outlets. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES JCCC board candidates on the issues: Tuition Spring Hill school board candidates on the issues: Student achievement Gardner Edgerton school board candidates on the issues: Student achievement De Soto school board candidates on the issues: Student achievement Blue Valley school board candidates on the issues: Student achievement