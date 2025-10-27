Donald Faidley

Donald Lee Faidley, 95 of Roeland Park, KS, died on October 13, 2025, in the residence he called home for the last nineteen years. Don was born on June 8th, 1930, to Alex and Esther (Sanford) Faidley.

He graduated from the one-room Sunny Slope School that all the Faidleys attended and later from Clay Center Community High School in 1948. Don attended K-State University where he met his sweetheart, Janet Ruth Walberg, at a bible study. He went to K-State an extra year and took advanced ROTC and two courses at Manhattan Bible College, graduating in the spring of 1953.

After induction into the U.S. Air Force and training to become a Personnel Officer, Don and Janet were married in the K-State Chapel on December 20, 1953. Later, orders came to go to Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. He flew across the ocean, but Janet had to ride the ocean waves. She was glad to have the company of other officer wives, some who were also pregnant. Don served two years as 1st Lieutenant Adjutant of the 6200 Maintenance Squadron. Their first daughter was born at the base hospital and six months later, all three flew back to the U.S. together.

After his military service, he served as a County Extension Agent in Phillipsburg and Hill City, KS for ten years. During this time, Don and Janet were blessed with two more daughters. The family moved to Colby, KS in 1966 and Don became a Farm Management Extension Economist. He retired from full-time work with Farm Management in 1986.

Don devoted his life to serving God and others. He particularly enjoyed mission work and sharing the story of Jesus’ love. The Lord provided open doors for him to work on witness teams to Nicaragua, Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, Brazil and others. Don enjoyed fellowship as a member of Nall Avenue Church of the Nazarene and prayed for needs there, giving his tithe and faith promise offerings. He was also active in Gideons International for nearly forty years.

Don is survived by his younger brother Dean Faidley and his wife Lola, of Patterson, LA; stepsister Mayme-Rae Easton and husband Doug, of Paola, KS; his three daughters Janice Faidley and husband Jim Upton, of Roeland Park, KS; Joyce Faidley of Sacramento, CA; and Cheryl Faidley MD and husband Dee Ahuja MD, of Davenport, IA; three granddaughters Anita Ahuja MD and husband Gabe Lock, of Bettendorf, IA; Sheila Bunner and husband Keegan, of Moline, IL; and Kayli Ahuja of Bettendorf, IA; three great granddaughters Peyton, Maya and Minerva and one great grandson, Magnus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty, brothers Karl and Paul, and wife Janet. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 16 at 2:00 pm at Nall Avenue Church of the Nazarene in Prairie Village, KS. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Nall Avenue Church of the Nazarene or Gideons International. Arrangements are under the direction of Langsford Funeral Home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at https://langsfordfuneralhome.com/tributes/donald-lee-faidley/

Obituary published by Langsford Funeral Home.