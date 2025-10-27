JCCC Updates: JCCC’s commitment to excellence reflected in national student satisfaction survey

The overwhelming majority of students at JCCC say they are satisfied with their college experience, and 88% would choose JCCC again. This is reported by the 2025 Ruffalo Noel Levitz Student Satisfaction Inventory, which is administered to JCCC students annually each Spring.

About the Ruffalo Noel Levitz Student Satisfaction Survey

Like more than 130 two-year community and technical colleges across the nation, JCCC asks students to complete the Student Satisfaction Inventory to track student satisfaction, identify student priorities, and measure initiative results.

JCCC administered the survey in Spring 2025 to a sample of students and received 591 responses. The survey assessed both the level of importance and the level of satisfaction that students have in several areas of campus.

2025 highlights

JCCC scored in the upper quartile of satisfaction scores, and the following items were identified as strengths significantly above the comparison group:

I am able to experience intellectual growth here.

The campus is safe and secure for all students.

Nearly all of the faculty are knowledgeable in their fields.

The campus staff are caring and helpful.

It is an enjoyable experience to be a student on this campus.

Overall, students expressed a high level of satisfaction with JCCC, with scores in many of the 12 focus areas exceeding national averages.

Going forward

The Student Satisfaction Inventory also helps identify institutional challenges and areas for improvement. As JCCC continues to innovate to meet student and workforce needs, the Student Satisfaction Inventory results will be considered regarding any future initiatives. Past results have been used to develop JCCC’s strategic plans, academic master plans, and facilities master plans since 2000.

“The Ruffalo Noel Levitz survey results affirm what we strive for every day at JCCC: to foster an environment where students are supported, inspired, and transformed,” said Dr. Mickey McCloud, JCCC Executive Vice President and Provost. “Student feedback is essential to our continuous improvement, and we will continue to listen, innovate, and ensure JCCC remains a place where students can thrive – academically, personally, and professionally.”

A more detailed summary of Ruffalo Noel Levitz Student Satisfaction Inventory results for 2025 and recent years is available on JCCC’s website .

About JCCC

JCCC embraces a mission of inspiring learning to transform lives and strengthen communities, a direction that has endured since the College opened its doors in 1969. It is the largest community college in both Kansas and the Kansas City metropolitan area, offering more than 80 degree and certificate programs. The College is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and committed to offering accessible, high-quality education from a main campus and multiple satellite locations.

JCCC enriches and transforms lives by meeting individual, community, and workforce needs in a welcoming and supportive environment. Serving Johnson County, Kansas, and the entire Kansas City metropolitan area, JCCC supports the educational and career goals of 38,000 credit and continuing education students.