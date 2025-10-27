The Overland Park Police Department and other local first responder agencies have rolled out a new program designed to help individuals who are neurodivergent better communicate with first responders in emergencies.

The idea is to allow individuals who are neurodivergent — that is, people who have autism or other neurological function differences, like ADHD or ADD — to voluntarily place reflective stickers provided by the police department above the lock on a front door.

That way, if a first responder comes to their residence, they will be better informed of the needs of the individual they are trying to help.

Additionally, the police department started a blue envelope program, which is intended to provide the same kind of information but at traffic stops. (An individual can hand a blue envelope to a first responder and provide information about their specific needs.)

“The goal of this initiative is to foster a safe, trauma-informed interaction between individuals in crisis and first responders,” said Police Sergeant Stewart Brought, who leads the OPPD crisis action team. “That’s a lot of really fancy words to say that, ‘We’re here to help,’ and we’re trying to do that in the most effective way possible.”

Earlier this month, Brought presented the new program at an Overland Park City Council Public Safety Committee meeting.

Departments increased neurodivergence training, too

Brought said that, as Overland Park first responder agencies have rolled out the decals and the blue envelopes, it was clear that additional training on how to respond to emergencies involving individuals who may have autism or other types of neurodivergence was needed.

He said that he found old training on the subject had been “lacking,” prompting him to set out to develop a new training protocol to “put everyone on the same page.” Right now, that looks like a roughly 30-minute video, which other agencies can use, as well.

Things the new training touched on included how individuals who are neurodivergent may exhibit behaviors that could be perceived, particularly by law enforcement, as resistance or noncompliance, such as pulling away from physical contact, unpredictable movements or a lack of verbal responses.

“It is important that our officers and first responders understand that,” Brought said.

“This is so much more than I could have dreamed of”

Councilmember Inas Younis, who has two adult children who have developmental disabilities, lauded the new program during emotional comments she gave at the committee meeting on Oct. 14.

She said she has wanted to see the city start a program like this for several years.

“This is so much more than I could have dreamed of,” Younis said.

She also said she expects this program to be a relief to families who have children with special needs, and she thanked the department and its leadership for starting it.

“I can’t tell you how much peace of mind you’re going to be giving families like mine,” Younis said, “who have for many years not been able to call law enforcement when they needed to because they were afraid that their children were going to be arrested or apprehended or triggered, or it would result in some sort of catastrophic event.”

Overland Park Police Chief Doreen Jokerst first floated the idea to do the awareness decals, hoping to duplicate similar programs used at other departments she’s served on, including in Colorado.

Since taking over as the top cop in Overland Park last fall, Jokerst has spoken about her desire to build community relationships and improve connections with groups of people who may have felt underserved by first responders. This new program, focused on better serving community members who are neurodivergent, is part of those efforts.

“I want people to run to us for help, not run away,” Chief Jokerst said, “so anything we can do to ensure those bridges are there, train our staff better.”

In addition to the police department in Overland Park, the Overland Park Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act have also adopted the program, as have a handful of other agencies.

Brought suggested that other local agencies have shown an interest in building their own similar programs, as well.

Councilmember Logan Heley also said he sees opportunities to incorporate city code enforcement offices and other civilian government officials into the program, too.

How to participate in the neurodivergence programs:

Participation in these programs is completely voluntary, Brought stressed.

Individuals who would like to participate can pick up the decals, a blue envelope and the supporting paperwork at the police department.

In Overland Park, they’re available at the Report Technician Office at 8500 Antioch Road or the Records Window at 12400 Foster St.

You can also get them from the Community Resource Van or from the Overland Park Fire Department Risk Reduction division by calling 913-895-8414.

