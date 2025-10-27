Mike Frizzell October 27, 2025 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Olathe Police investigate motorcycle crash that left driver hospitalized The crash occurred in Olathe near the Bass Pro Shops. Investigators said the motorcyclist has non-life-threatening injuries. Police vehicles blocked Kansas City Road next to Bass Pro Shops at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Sunday, Oct. 26. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Olathe Police say a man involved in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Kansas City Road, just behind the Bass Pro Shops there at 12051 N. Kansas City Road, at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday. Recorded radio traffic from arriving paramedics reported that the injured man was down on the road approximately 100 yards from the motorcycle. In an emailed response to questions on Monday afternoon, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo told the Post that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kansas City Road north of Renner Boulevard when the crash occurred. Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to an area hospital. The rider has only been identified as a man in his 20s. Moncayo confirmed that the man’s injuries were ultimately determined to be non-life-threatening. Police closed both directions of Kansas City Road, between Renner Boulevard and 119th Street, for several hours as they investigated the crash scene. Officers have not yet determined if weather, speed or any other factors may have contributed to the crash. No other details have been released. Previous articleOlathe drivers complain about sitting at railroad crossings. City will study possible solutions. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Olathe drivers complain about sitting at railroad crossings. City will study possible solutions. Buffalo State Pizza moving to historic building in downtown Overland Park Discount retailer TJ Maxx opening soon in Gardner Overland Park Police hope these stickers help people with conditions like autism communicate during a crisis Leawood Police say driver’s action’s ‘not a contributing factor’ in fatal scooter crash