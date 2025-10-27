Olathe Police say a man involved in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Kansas City Road, just behind the Bass Pro Shops there at 12051 N. Kansas City Road, at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving paramedics reported that the injured man was down on the road approximately 100 yards from the motorcycle.

In an emailed response to questions on Monday afternoon, Olathe Police spokesperson Sgt. John Moncayo told the Post that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kansas City Road north of Renner Boulevard when the crash occurred.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to an area hospital.

The rider has only been identified as a man in his 20s.

Moncayo confirmed that the man’s injuries were ultimately determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police closed both directions of Kansas City Road, between Renner Boulevard and 119th Street, for several hours as they investigated the crash scene.

Officers have not yet determined if weather, speed or any other factors may have contributed to the crash.

No other details have been released.