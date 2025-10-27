Penny Boyle

Penny L. (Nelson) Boyle was born on May 6th, 1948, to Patrick Don Nelson and Erma (Pillard) Nelson in Lincoln NE. She attended Blessed Sacrament, St Teresa, & Pius X High School graduating in 1966. Penny went on to study Dental Assisting at Central Nebraska Community College in Hastings, graduating in 1970. It was there she met her future husband, Jack Boyle.

Penny and Jack moved to New Mexico in 1970. They were married in 1974. New Mexico was wonderful with mild winters & sunny year-round. It gave Penny and Jack the opportunity to travel and see the southwest, living in a region that others travel to for vacations. Many trips & adventures took them all over the western United States for over 20 years.

While in Albuquerque Penny worked for dentists and orthodontists for many years making many friends along the way. In 1981 Penny gave birth to son Ryan Boyle. Penny was active in cub scouts, the Dental Assistant’s Society, and many vintage car clubs.

In 1990 due to the health of parents and the desire for better schools, the family relocated back to the Kansas City suburbs. She continued her dental assisting career working for Donald Wilcoxon for over 20 years.

Penny retired in 2008. After her retirement she and Jack were able to travel the world as well as uncounted stops all over the US. Penny also volunteered at the National World War 1 Museum and the Johnson County (KS) Museum.

Penny passed away peacefully at Heritage of Overland Park memory care October 17th. Penny was preceded in death by her parents and sister Pamela Dawn (Nelson) Brabec. Penny is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jack as well as son Ryan, daughter-in-law Sherri and grandchildren Anthony and Madison, brother Patrick as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was loved by all that knew her, and she is missed.

There are no services and Penny’s ashes are to be spread on the west mesa of Albuquerque with a view of the Sandia Mountains.