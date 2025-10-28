Deanna Aeneita Pendleton

February 18, 1938 — October 24, 2025

Overland Park

Deanna A. Pendleton, aged 87, gracefully spun her last tale on October 24, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on February 18, 1938, in the bustling metropolis of Horton, Kansas, Deanna lived a life as colorful and varied as her collection of antique china.

A woman of many hats, Deanna first conquered the world of education as a teacher. She then charmed her way through the labyrinth of government funding as a liaison, leaving behind a trail of organized paperwork and slightly frazzled colleagues. Never one to be confined by convention, she also made her mark as a writer—most notably penning the critically acclaimed “Gullible’s Travels,” a book that explored the lighter side of being a curious wanderer.

Her interest in travel and writing combined like peanut butter and jelly, fueling stories and adventures that delighted all who knew her. Deanna also had a knack for discovering antiques, a passion that often meant her home was perilously close to being featured on an episode of “Hoarders.” Her love for dogs and cats ensured she always had a furry friend or two by her side, much to the chagrin of her immaculately preserved vintage furniture.

As a member of the Kansas Writers Association, Deanna championed the written word with gusto. She also played a pivotal role in developing the concept of distance learning for AT&T, paving the way for Zoom calls long before they became the pandemic’s hottest trend. Take that, Silicon Valley!

She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Purcell and Aeneita I. Clark Purcell, whom she often credited for her own quirky brand of brilliant storytelling.

Left to carry the torch of her legacy are her sons, Thomas S. Dickson and Daniel G. Dickson; her brother, John D. Purcell; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her witty retorts and inspirational tales of her travels.

Burial services for Deanna will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka, where she will rest, surrounded by family and perhaps a stray dog or two that found their way into her heart.

Deanna may have left us in body, but her adventurous spirit and infectious humor will live on in the stories she told and the lives she touched. Rest assured, she’s now off exploring the great beyond—and probably critiquing the interior design and its furnishings.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.