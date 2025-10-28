December 12th, 1946 – October 22nd, 2025

Ivan M. Hambleton, Jr., a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 78 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on December 12, 1946, in Kansas City, Kansas, Ivan lived a life filled with love, faith, and a profound appreciation for the great outdoors.

Ivan was a man whose heart was anchored in his love of Christ, a guiding light that inspired those around him. His spirit of adventure led him to the peaceful streams and forests where he spent countless hours fishing and hunting, finding solace and joy in nature’s embrace.

Although Ivan was retired, his life’s work extended far beyond any professional title. He dedicated himself to nurturing his family and friends, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, resilience, and unwavering faith. His genuine warmth and gentle strength will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Ivan is preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie Gean Bond Hambleton and Ivan March Hambleton Sr., his brother Glen George Hambleton, and his son-in-law Kristopher Kolander. He is survived by his devoted wife, Cheri Hambleton, his loving sister Debra Aubuchon, and his cherished children Joel (Marie) Hambleton, Melissa Kolander, Ryan (Stephanie) Dal Porto, Shelly (Shane) Rivera, Jessica (Eric) Foerg, and Eric Hambleton, Jr. He also leaves behind 18 adoring grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, each of whom brought immense joy to his life.

Visitation will be held on November 8, 2025 5:00-5:30 pm with a celebration of Ivan’s life following at 5:30 pm at the Shawnee Civic Centre, located at 13817 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66216. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of a man who touched many lives with his love, wisdom, and steadfast faith.

In honoring Ivan’s memory, let us carry forward his legacy of love, faith, and appreciation for the beauty of the world around us. May we find inspiration in his life, drawing strength from the values he held dear and the love he shared so freely.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.