July 22, 1923 — October 23, 2025

Olathe

John Richard Martin entered the eternal presence of his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, in the early morning of October 23, 2025. He passed away peacefully at the age of 102 in his home in Olathe, Kansas surrounded by loving family.

John gratefully spoke of how he had a full and wonderful life.

John was born in Akron, Ohio on July 22, 1923, calling himself a “true Buckeye” although he mostly grew up at Diversey & Halsted on Chicago’s North Side. John adored his industrious mother, Lucille (Mencin) Martin, a first-generation American (born in the US) with a proud Slovenian heritage, who “raised me to be a serious and trustworthy person with values that carried me throughout my life.” John’s father, Ivan (John) Manarin, immigrated from Europe in 1913; as a little boy, John’s nickname was Manners. John later took the surname of his stepfather, Rex Martin, when the family moved to Chicago. John was a proud alumnus of Lane Tech High School in 1941. Later that year, John and his family were listening to a Chicago Bears game on the radio when they heard the news about Pearl Harbor…

In 1943, John enlisted in the US Army and was placed in the Army Air Corps where he was studying engineering at Virginia Polytechnic Institute before the program was shut down. Soldiers were needed in Europe, so John was transferred to the 84th Infantry Division. John fought in Germany, Holland, and the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. “I began as a private, progressed from squad leader to technical sergeant, and served as acting platoon leader with the responsibilities of a commissioned officer.” He was most proud of his Combat Infantryman Badge awarded to those who have come under enemy fire. John was decorated with a Bronze Star for “heroic achievement” in battle.

After the war, John attended Ohio State University on the GI Bill. He earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and later a master’s degree from OSU. In the Scarlet & Gray tradition, John was a fiercely devoted Buckeye fan. He made a replica of The Horseshoe (football stadium) in his foundry class. Professionally, John was a bit of a pioneer. He enjoyed his career in the “early days of computerization” at Montgomery Ward, where he held leadership/management positions in information processing from 1950 to 1987.

During his time at OSU, John met his wife Barbara (Bishop) when she and a girlfriend politely offered two strangers (including John) a ride in her car on a drizzly evening in Columbus, Ohio. John was captivated by Barbara’s wavy auburn hair. They married in 1947 and honeymooned in Cincinnati. Over the years, John affectionately referred to his beautiful bride as Babsie. In 2023, they celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. John and Barbara had three children, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

John was super close to his in-laws, Ralph and Florence (Cubbage) Bishop, better known as Pop and Dolly, respectively. As an only-child, John was blessed to be welcomed into such a large and loving family. As Uncle John, he touched the lives of nephews and nieces, embracing the card game 7-Up – a glorious Bishop/Baker family tradition for generations. For years, Thanksgiving gatherings in Ohio revolved around the card table.

Devoted to his three children, John was an All-American Dad who passed along so many diverse interests. He embraced education, helping daughter Laurie with math homework. He never said “no” when sons Craig or JR asked to play catch in the backyard. Each evening, Mom & Dad gathered the family for dinner. Dad’s stories were legendary. When it came to “dad jokes” and silly puns, John was the “OG” as the latest jargon goes. He instilled an appreciation for music through his collection of 78s as he preached the essentials of “rhythm, melody, and harmony.” He reveled in sports and other traditions like baseball, the Olympics, the US (National) Open, and the Kentucky Derby, which he and Barbara attended in 1948. He grew up a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, visiting “the friendly confines” of Wrigley Field before the iconic ivy-covered walls were installed. During the late 1970s, John embraced the Chiefs Kingdom, making the family season-ticket holders. Most of all, John shared his passion for Ohio State football, especially the marching band and the pageantry of Script Ohio…

John was renowned for sharing obscure trivia about movies, sports, and his favorite Big Bands, including those of band leaders Harry James, Benny Goodman, Count Basie, and Neal Hefti. In his 20s, John took up playing the clarinet. He loved Frank Sinatra and Vic Damone; John shared a story of when he held the door open for Doris Day who was performing in Chicago. John often would serenade his wife Barbara by crooning the “pop standards” like Smile, Just the Way You Look Tonight, and Too Marvelous for Words. He loved the songwriters and storytellers of that bygone era and would tear up while singing those lyrics.

After moving to Overland Park, Kansas in 1974, John and Barbara became active members at Hillcrest Covenant Church in Prairie Village. He was a member of a men’s Promise Keepers group. They attended a couples Bible Study where John was the leader. Barbara was a cancer survivor; John cherished their weekly lunch dates at Plaza III on the Country Club Plaza during Barbara’s year-long chemotherapy sessions in 1987.

During retirement, John and Barbara traveled extensively with their daughter Laurie and son-in-law Lloyd. Laurie and Lloyd were expert travel agents planning adventures to Europe, Hawaii, and other destinations. John enjoyed the palm trees on recent trips to Scottsdale, Palm Springs, and Austin. In the late 80s and through the 90s, John played a lot of golf, working part-time as a marshal at Overland Park Golf Club.

In the 2000s, John embraced “fantasy sports” leagues which helped keep the family connected across the miles. John was competitive; he dominated by relentlessly maneuvering player rosters. John was a three-time champion in baseball (North Siders), proudly winning the Manners Trophy – named in his honor. He collected four football championships (Railsplitters). At Aspen Ridge, John always looked forward to joining friends for weekly poker games. To confirm poker night, he would ask hopefully, “Is today Monday?”

John recently typed these reflections: “My war service and professional career meant so much to me, but the most important parts of my life were my love of Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior, and my special loving family. I thoroughly enjoyed leading Bible studies with dear friends, and these took me deep into the Word, drawing me close to the Lord, and strengthening my faith. I believe when we take our last breath on this Earth, we take our next breath in God’s marvelous Heaven, free from tears and pain. In passing, I believe we are simply being promoted from this life to the supremely eternal life our Lord has promised for us. I look forward to seeing all my loved ones for a beautiful life together in Heaven forever and ever. Thank you, Jesus.”

To family, friends, and others, John demonstrated integrity, work ethic, loyalty, enduring strength, duty, commitment, patriotism, humor, and wit. Indeed, he personified integrity. He will be warmly remembered.

John is survived by his daughter Laurie (Martin) Andreas and her husband Lloyd Andreas; his youngest son John (JR) Martin, Jr. and his wife Monica (Ortiz) Martin; his grandson Ryan Martin and his wife Kady (Pulliam) Martin along with their two lovely children Georgia Martin and Jack Martin (John’s great grandchildren). Predeceased family members include John’s dear wife Barbara; his eldest son Craig Martin; his beloved grandson Bobby Martin (Craig’s son).

Services will be held on Thursday, October 30 at 1:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Covenant Church Chapel at 8801 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas, 66207. (Visitation for guests begins at 12:30 p.m.) Burial to follow at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens at 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas, 66210.

Flowers or plants appreciated but otherwise, the family encourages donations to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.

