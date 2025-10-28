Obituaries October 28, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Judith Irene Rosen Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL September 15, 1942 — October 27, 2025 Overland Park, Kansas Visitation Saturday, November 8, 2025 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Funeral Service Saturday, November 8, 2025 12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleGilbert H. BledsoeNext articleDorothy B. Dykman