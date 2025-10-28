August 6th, 1940 – October 25th, 2025

Mary Amelia Alford, born on August 6, 1940, in Morganfield, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 85. She succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease, surrounded by the love of her family.

Mary spent much of her life caring for others, both within her home and through her work as a house cleaner in Kansas City, Kansas. Her dedication to her duties and her family was unwavering.

In her personal life, Mary took great joy in listening to country music and immersing herself in crime thriller novels, finding solace within their pages.

A devoted mother, Mary took care of her family, providing a nurturing environment for her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Smith, whose memory she cherished deeply.

Her legacy continues through her surviving family: her son, Richard Smith; her daughter, Diana Strawn; her daughter, Sonya Culbertson; her son-in-law, Gary Strawn; and her beloved grandchildren, Shelby Strawn, Dylan Strawn, and Shawn Culbertson.

Mary will be remembered for her strong spirit, her gentle nature, and the love she shared with those fortunate enough to have known her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.