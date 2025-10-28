Dec 21, 1940 – Oct 10, 2025

Mary K Sine Coldiron, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2025. She was born on December 21, 1940, in Sac City, Iowa, to Keith and Mary Farmer.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert “Bob” Sine; her son, William Sine; her sister, Joan Parr; and her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband, William “Bill” Coldiron; her 2 children, Elizabeth “Lisa” Ermgodts (Stephen) of Kansas and James “Jamie” Sine of Rhode Island; her grandchildren, Alex, Ella, and Sophie; and a loving extended family.

During her years in Rhode Island, she was an active member of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Saunderstown, where she built lasting friendships and served her community with faith and grace. After retiring, and moving to Kansas she found her spiritual community at the Church of the Resurrection where she and Bill were married in 2009.

Mary K dedicated her life to education and to helping children discover the joy of reading. As a longtime reading specialist, she was among the early pioneers of the Orton-Gillingham method in Rhode Island schools, supporting students with dyslexia with patience, compassion, and knowledge.

Mary was an avid reader who cherished her time with her numerous book club friends. She especially enjoyed her bridge games and gatherings with her P.E.O. sisters. She had a deep appreciation for the arts—she loved music, supported the Kansas City Symphony, and found great joy in attending philanthropic events supporting the arts. She also loved vacationing in Arizona, where she enjoyed the sunshine, golf, and spending time with her friends from Iowa. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and extraordinary patience—qualities that enriched the lives of all who knew her.

A celebration of Mary K’s life will be held later this year.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary K’s honor to

The Carroll School – https://www.carrollschool.org/give/give-online

The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research http://www.lustgarten.org/

Church of the Resurrection – Leawood https://my.resurrection.church/givenow

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.