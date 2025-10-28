February 7, 1961 — October 18, 2025

Merriam

Randy (Randolph) Wilkins was born in Kansas City, Kansas on February 7, 1961 to Arder and Deline Wilkins. He entered into eternal rest on October 18, 2025 at the age of 64.

Randy graduated from Wyandotte High School. He went on to attended Kansas Community College and received an Associate’s degree in General Studies. Then attended William Jewell College and received a Bachelors in Business Information Systems.

Randy joined the Free Church of God True Holiness with his family at 13. He learned to play the piano under Mrs. Mamie Lewis and sister Pearlie Burchette. He began to play for the Choir and Praise Ministry. He later played for Mount Calvary Church, Community Missionary Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church, New Light Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church.

Randy was a foodie. He loved eating good foods from Applebee’s, On the Border, and a variety of different restaurants in the metropolitan area.

Randy loved working with the youth at “Hot Summer Nights” and would brighten the room with so much laughter.

He was preceded in death by his dad Arder Wilkins, brothers Oliver Wilkins and Glenn Wilkins.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Deline Wilkins, his brother Arder Wilkins Jr., and sister Yvonne (Evette) Wilkins and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be 10am, Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.