fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Randolph Wilkins

Share this story:

February 7, 1961 — October 18, 2025
Merriam

Randy (Randolph) Wilkins was born in Kansas City, Kansas on February 7, 1961 to Arder and Deline Wilkins. He entered into eternal rest on October 18, 2025 at the age of 64.

Randy graduated from Wyandotte High School. He went on to attended Kansas Community College and received an Associate’s degree in General Studies. Then attended William Jewell College and received a Bachelors in Business Information Systems.

Randy joined the Free Church of God True Holiness with his family at 13. He learned to play the piano under Mrs. Mamie Lewis and sister Pearlie Burchette. He began to play for the Choir and Praise Ministry. He later played for Mount Calvary Church, Community Missionary Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church, New Light Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church.

Randy was a foodie. He loved eating good foods from Applebee’s, On the Border, and a variety of different restaurants in the metropolitan area.

Randy loved working with the youth at “Hot Summer Nights” and would brighten the room with so much laughter.

He was preceded in death by his dad Arder Wilkins, brothers Oliver Wilkins and Glenn Wilkins.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Deline Wilkins, his brother Arder Wilkins Jr., and sister Yvonne (Evette) Wilkins and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be 10am, Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

Previous article
De Soto OKs $28.5M budget, lowers property tax rate — How it impacts residents
Next article
Deanna Aeneita Pendleton

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.