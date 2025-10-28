Robert Joseph “Bobby” Borjas

Thursday, September 25th, 1986 – Friday, October 24th, 2025

Robert “Bobby” Joseph Borjas, 39, Gardner, Kansas passed away Friday, October 24, 2025 at his home. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be made to www.brucefuneralhome.com

Robert was born on September 25, 1986 in Olathe, Kansas to Rueben R. and Angela (Ponce) Borjas. He graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in 2005. Robert then went on to DeVry University to earn Associates of Art degree. He was a lifelong Gardner resident. Robert enjoyed fishing and playing disc golf, operating his RC cars, watching his nephews wrestle, watching UFC Fights and Boxing and was an avid KC Chiefs and OU Sooners fan. Above all else he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his parents Rueben and Angela; daughters Iliana and Amiah Borjas and brother Michael Borjas and wife Meghann and nieces and nephews Jayce & Schuyler Davis, Alonzo, Camden, Avalyn, Ayden, Cora, and Kaden Borjas all of Gardner, Kansas. Lillian Williams, Klaus and William Mershbrock of Olathe, KS. Grandparents Gary and Virgina Olmstead of Baldwin, KS and Theodore Ponce of Chanute, KS and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by Grandparents Ramon and Isabel Borjas and Great Grandma Lupe Cook.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.