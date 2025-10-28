fbpx
Johnson County Obituaries

Vanitaben Rameshbhai Patel

July 27, 1952 — October 24, 2025
Leawood, Kansas

Vanitaben Rameshbhai Patel, 73, of Leawood, Kansas died on October 24, 2025.

A visitation will be from 6-7pm, Thursday, October 30, 2025 with a funeral service starting at 10am, Friday, October 31, 2025 both at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203.

To view the service live CLICK HERE.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Mercy.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

