Causes & Community
Spooky, sassy and silly — Check out these Halloween homes in JoCo

Two skeletons wave outside of a home near Riggs Lane and West 82nd Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Halloween is just a couple of days away, and homes across Johnson County are all decked out with spookiness.

We’ve got ghosts and witches, skeletons and jack-o’-lanterns. Even “It” — you know, that creepy clown in the storm drain — made an appearance in Overland Park.

Check out some of the more eye-catching Halloween displays we’ve spotted this month:

A yard is filled with Halloween inflatables near Antioch Road and West 72nd Terrace in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
A home on the corner of West 91st Street and Belair Circuit in Overland Park features skeletons, spiders, Georgie and Pennywise the clown from the movie “It.” Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Green lights hang from a tree outside of a home on Park Street and West 89th Terrace in Lenexa. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
A headless horseman and gravestones cover the yard of a home in the cul de sac off of South Greenwood and West 129th Terrace in Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Glowing inflatables cover the lawn of a home near Windsor Drive and West 87th Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Skeletons grow out of a yard in the cul-de-sac off of South Greenwood and West 129th Terrace in Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
A giant skeleton walks two spiders named “Rex” and “Roxy” in a yard across from Meadowbrook Park on Somerset Drive in Prairie Village. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Skeletons cover the lawn of a home near West 99th Terrace and Connell Drive in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Witches and ghosts guard a home on the corner of South Village Drive and West 146th Street in Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
An inflatable skeleton covers the sidewalk outside of a home near Windsor Drive and West 87th Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Ghosts hang from trees outside of a home near Hemlock Street and West 116th Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
A house is decked out with Halloween decorations near Hemlock Street and West 116th Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
A garage is transformed into a monster at the corner of Hemlock Street and West 116th Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Trick or treaters are encouraged to enter a graveyard outside of a home on the corner of Roe Avenue and West 66th Terrace in Prairie Village. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Skeletons play instruments on the porch of a home on the corner of Roe Avenue and West 66th Terrace in Prairie Village. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Inflatables and a spiderweb cover the lawn of a home near the intersection of Roe Avenue and West 66th Terrace in Prairie Village. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
A Jack Skellington figure from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” stands outside of a home on the corner of Nall Avenue and West 90th Terrace in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
A headless horseman in the front yard of a home in the cul-de-sac off of South Greenwood and West 129th Terrace in Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
An inflatable pumpkin guards the front door of a home at West 128th Street and South Hagan Street in Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
A giant skeleton is illuminated by colorful lights outside of a home near Park Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive in Lenexa. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Characters from the movie “It” based on the Stephen King novel Georgie and Pennywise the clown are seen outside of a home on the corner of West 91st Street and Belair Circuit in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Inflatables of all sizes are seen on the front lawn of a home on the corner of Lamar Avenue and West 81st Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Skeleton pirates are seen on the front lawn of a home on the corner of Walmer Street and West 81st Terrace in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
About the author

Kylie Graham
Kylie Graham

Kylie Graham is a Johnson County native and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who does freelance photography around the Kansas City metro.

