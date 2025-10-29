Kevin Geraghty

Kevin Thomas Geraghty, 38, died on October 21, 2025, at NKC Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. He was born August 30, 1987, at St. Joseph Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin attended St. Pius X grade school in Mission, Kansas, Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kansas, Johnson County Community College and The University of Kansas (KU), where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geographic Sciences.

At two days old, Kevin took his first helicopter ride to Children’s Mercy Hospital for a life threatening intracranial hemorrhage. Kevin recovered and was a joyous, active baby speaking in full sentences by age two. He spoke constantly as a child and loved languages. During his studies at KU he attended the University of Barcelona in Spain becoming fluent in Spanish. Kevin was conversational in Dutch and Portuguese, and was learning Turkish and Russian.

Kevin worked for several Kansas City based engineering firms as a Geographic Information System expert, and worked in the legal cannabis industry. He worked in both manufacturing, production, and sales. Kevin was a tutor and instructor of Spanish studies. Kevin genuinely cared about others and tried to ease their pain and problems, working as the warehouse manager and interpreter in the Dominican Republic for the Kansas City-based medical surgical charity Medical Aid for Children of Latin America.

On October 23, 2021, he married Sima Constance Agayeva in Bella Vista Arkansas, at a beautiful and raucous ceremony. He and Sima lived in the Waldo area of Kansas City.

Kevin was the most kind, loving and sensitive of beings. A true free spirit, Kevin was clever, funny, and easily made people laugh. He never met a stranger, always conversing with others in all walks of life. He treated all with respect and followed the “golden rule.” Of course he was short of angelic, but his dare devil ventures were never intended for ill will.

Kevin loved the water and nature, spending countless hours at Table Rock Lake, he also served as a lifeguard, was a swimmer, snorkeler and scuba diver. He could fish patiently and endlessly.

He had a myriad of interests and his curiosity was constant. Always seeing adventure and the most curious of men, he traveled Europe, Turkey and Western Asia. Kevin loved to garden, cook, and was keenly interested in all cultures, geography and peoples of the world. He collected coins and paraphernalia from countries around the world.

The name Kevin has Irish roots meaning “handsome” and “one of kindness,” which he loved. He lived life as that kind and loving man. Always on the move, his extraordinary love for family and friends was genuine – almost too good to be true. He was to everyone an example of a gracious and thoughtful friend.

Kevin was preceded in death by his loving grandparents – brave wives and soldiers in World War II, his aunt Pamela Nelson (Soetaert), uncle Michael K. Geraghty, cousins Laura Geraghty and Peter Soetaert.

He is survived by his wife Sima Geraghty (Agayeva) of Kansas City, Missouri, his parents Judith Soetaert Geraghty and Thomas E. Geraghty of Mission, Kansas, sister Kellie E. Geraghty of Shell Knob, Missouri, his niece Macey Elaine Davis of Boston, Massachusetts, a huge family of aunts, uncles, cousins, inlaws and outlaws, old friends and new and his beloved dog Zoe.

A celebration for Kevin will be held at a future date and will be a private family event. Gifts in his memory can be made to St. Pius X Church in Mission, Kansas, Harvesters Community Food Network, or a local food bank during a time most needed for the hungry.

The family wants to thank the nurses, technicians, hospital staff and physicians at North Kansas City Hospital, the cardiac ICU and Hospice House for their loving care of Kevin – truly angels of God.